NHL News: IIHF, and the 2022-23 NHL Player Poll

IIHF omits Russia and Belarus from the 2023-24 season

IIHF: The IIHF council decide to exclude Russian and Belarusian teams from the 2023/24 IIHF Championship schedule.

“Based on a detailed risk assessment, the IIHF council determined today that it is not yet safe to reincorporate the Russian and Belarusian teams back into IIHF competitions. The IIHF will move forward with the 2023/24 IIHF Championship season without the Russian and Belarusian teams.”

Hockey Betting Sees Rapid Growth Here and in Leagues Abroad

2022-23 NHL Player Poll

NHLPA: The NHLPA surveyed 626 players on 14 hockey-related questions. Not all players responded to each question

If you need to win one game, who is the goalie you would want on your team?

Andrei Vasilevskiy – 52.3%

Igor Shesterkin – 4.8%

Marc-Andre Fleury – 4%

Connor Hellebuyck – 3.5%

Ilya Sorokin – 3.2%

In a must-win game, which forward do you think would be most impactful?

Connor McDavid – 59.3%

Sidney Crosby – 11%

Nathan McKinnon – 8.4%

Nikita Kucherov – 2.3%

Patrice Bergeron – 1.5%

Auston Matthews – 1.3%

Who is the top defenceman in the game?

Cale Makar – 93.9%

Victor Hedman – 11.4%

Roman Jose – 6.0%

Erik Karlsson – 3.3%

Adam Fox – 2.2%

Rasmus Dahlin – 2.0%

Who is the best stick-handler?

Patrick Kane – 46.1%

Connor McDavid – 28.7%

Nathan MacKinnon – 3.8%

Trevor Zegras – 3.6%

Nikita Kucherov – 3.3%

Who is the best passer?

Leon Draisaitl – 25%

Patrick Kane – 12%

Nikita Kucherov – 10.5%

Artemi Panarin – 7.8%

Connor McDavid – 7.7%

Who is the most complete player?

Sidney Crosby – 30.1%

Patrice Bergeron – 18.8%

Aleksander Barkov – 17.1%

Connor McDavid – 11%

Nathan MacKinnon – 4.7%

Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?

Brad Marchand – 36.5%

Connor McDavid – 15.6%

Tom Wilson – 8.1%

Matthew Tkachuk – 6%

Victor Hedman – 3.9%

Who affects the game most around the net (forward or defenceman)?

Joe Pavelski – 21.4%

Chris Kreider – 14.6%

Matthew Tkachuk – 8.8%

Anders Lee – 6%

Connor McDavid – 5.5%

Who is the most underrated player?

Aleksander Barkov – 23%

Tage Thompson – 4.3%

Mika Zibanejad – 3.3%

Sebastian Aho – 2.9%

Brayden Point – 2.7%

Jesper Bratt – 2.7%

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Goaltending, Rasmus Sandin, and John Gibson

Which female hockey player (current or past) would you most want to play alongside?

Marie-Philip Poulin – 27.9%

Hilary Knight – 20.5%

Hayley Wickenheiser – 14.7%

Amanda Kessel – 7.2%

Kendall Coyne Schofield – 4.7%

What NHL arena has the best ice?

Bell Center (Montreal) – 35%

Rogers Place (Edmonton) – 14.7%

Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg) – 10.3%

XCEL Energy Center (Minnesota) – 8.6%

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) – 6%

What is the best NHL road city to have an off day?

Las Vegas – 31.7%

New York – 16.3%

Sunrise (FLA) – 11.8%

Los Angeles – 9.7%

Nashville – 9.4%

Which NHL player is the best guy in the locker room?

Marc-Andre Fleury – 3.8%

Phil Kessel – 2.7%

Kevin Hayes – 2.7%

Jakob Voracek – 2.7%

Ryan Johansen – 2.5%

Nick Foligno – 2.5%

Who has the best shoe game?

Auston Matthews – 9.1%

David Pastrnak – 3.4%

Clayton Keller – 2.9%

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 2.6%

Pierre-Luc Dubois – 2.1%