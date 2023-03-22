NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Goaltending, Rasmus Sandin, and John Gibson

The Canadiens will be looking for a shooter

Marc Dupont of Montreal Hockey Now: (mailbag) Don’t see the Montreal Canadiens making a big splash in free agency this offseason.

They will be looking to add a shooter, maybe someone like Alex DeBrincat or Max Pacioretty. Would Pacioretty be willing to sign a reasonable contract if he’s healthy?

Expect some goaltender movement this offseason

Kevin Weekes: Aside from the top level, Vezina caliber goaltenders, there will be some movements and ‘major disruption in the goalie landscape.’ There will be more opportunities for goalies to make it and stick in the NHL.

Rasmus Sandin didn’t ask for a trade

Joshua Kloke of The Athletic: Rasmus Sandin on being traded to the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline.

“(Dubas) told me it wasn’t really something he wanted to do. But he felt like this was best for the team and also a good situation for me to go to Washington.”

Sandin didn’t ask the Toronto Maple Leafs for a trade, and never thought about asking for one..

“I did not request a trade out of Toronto,” he said. “I had literally no idea I was getting traded.”

Sandin’s signing this past offseason was delayed by being in Sweden with his mother who was diagnosed with cancer and focusing on that and not hockey. The Maple Leafs knew the situation and were okay with it.

Two teams that might have an interest in John Gibson this offseason

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) What will the Anaheim Ducks do with goaltender John Gibson? He’s got four years left on his deal and could be used to stabilize the rebuilding team while the rebuild continues.

On the other side, since they aren’t contending why not flip him for some more assets? He should still have some value on the trade market.

Pittsburgh Penguins UFA Tristan Jarry is a pending UFA and has had injury issues. They could be looking to go a different direction and Gibson is from Pittsburgh. The Buffalo Sabres are looking to get back to winning and he could be a fit there.