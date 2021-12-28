NHL News: In and Out of COVID Protocol

NHL running out of officials?

Tim Peel: “There is a big problem that no one is talking about. With at least 15 NHL Officials having COVID, how is the NHL going to have enough officials for the upcoming games!”

In COVID Protocol

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks Max Comtois and Sam Steel remain in COVID protocol.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marc-Andre Fleury into COVID protocol.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets have put Oliver Bjorkstrand in COVID protocol.

Dallas Stars: Entering COVID protocol are Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell. They join Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson.

L.A. Lariviere: Montreal Canadiens players added to COVID protocol include Jake Allen, Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry, Joel Edmundson, and Chris Wideman.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators going into COVID protocol – Roman Josi, Tommy Novak and Colton Sissons. Coming out of COVID protocol – Mark Borowiecki, Nick Cousins, Mikael Granlund, Ben Harpur, Ryan Johansen and Philip Tomasino.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers Jared Tinordi was added to COVID protocol.

Philadelphia Flyers: Added to COVID protocol are Derick Brassard, Carter Hart, and Scott Laughton.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins players added to COVID protocol include Teddy Blueger, Tristan Jarry, John Marino, Mike Matheson, Evan Rodrigues, and Dominik Simon.

Seattle Kraken PR: Vince Dunn and Ryan Donato are in COVID protocol and missed practice.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli and Andrej Sustr were put in COVID protocol.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights placed Brett Howden and coach Pete DeBoer in COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals have placed Vitek Vanecek (Dec. 24th), Nick Jensen (Dec. 23rd), Martin Fehervary (Dec. 24th), Dennis Cholowski (Dec. 24th), Daniel Sprong (Dec. 21st) and Justin Schultz (Dec. 21st) in COVID protocol.

Coming out of COVID Protocol

Connor Ryan: Boston Bruins Taylor Hall is out of COVID protocol and practicing.

Pat Steinberg: Coming out of protocol is Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan is been removed from COVID protocol.

Colorado Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid is out of COVID protocol.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets coming out of COVID protocol include Gabriel Carlsson, Andrew Peeke and Jack Roslovic.

Detroit Red Wings: Coming out of COVID protocol were players Carter Rowney, Givani Smith, and Pius Suter, as well as coaches Jeff Blashill and Alex Tanguay.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers Patrik Nemeth comes out of COVID protocol.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Max Willman is out of COVID protocol.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs Jason Spezza, Alex Kerfoot and Wayne Simmonds are out of COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: Eligible to come off COVID protocol are Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom. Zach Fucale and T.J. Oshie should be able to get out of protocol soon.