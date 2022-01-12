NHL News: In and Out of NHL COVID Protocol

In COVID protocol
Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been put in COVID protocol.
Carter Baum: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was put in COVID protocol.
Chicago Tribune Sports: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones has been put in COVID protocol.
Dallas Stars: Forward Denis Gurianov and goaltender Braden Holtby have been put in COVID protocol.
Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators forward Yakov Trenin was placed in COVID protocol.
New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Akira Schmid was placed in protocol.
New York Islanders: Defenseman Ryan Pulock and head coach Barry Trotz were put in COVID protocol.
Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle has been placed in COVID protocol.
Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been put in COVID protocol.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese have been added to COVID protocol.
St. Louis Blues: Forward David Perron has been placed in COVID protocol.
Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Shea Theodore, and forwards Nolan Patrick and Nicolas Roy were placed in COVID protocol.
Winnipeg Jets PR: Going into COVID protocol are defensemen Nathan Beaulieu, Ville Heinola, and Logan Stanley, and forward Kristian Reichel.
Out of COVID protocol
Anaheim Ducks: Forward Derek Grant and defenseman Hampus Lindholm are out of COVID protocol.
Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch are out of protocol but didn’t play last night.
Nashville Predators: Defenseman Dante Fabbro is out of protocol.
Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway has been removed from COVID protocol and practiced yesterday.
Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens Jeff Petry and Michael Pezzetta are out of protocol.
Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro has been activated from COVID protocol.
Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich is out of COVID protocol.
Amanda Stein: Devils forward Pavel Zacha is out of COVID protocol.
Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux is out of COVID protocol.
San Jose Sharks: Forwards Logan Couture and Lane Pederson are out of protocol.
Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning Ross Colton was removed from COVID protocol.