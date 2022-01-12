NHL News: In and Out of NHL COVID Protocol

In COVID protocol

Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been put in COVID protocol.

Carter Baum: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was put in COVID protocol.

Chicago Tribune Sports: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones has been put in COVID protocol.

Dallas Stars: Forward Denis Gurianov and goaltender Braden Holtby have been put in COVID protocol.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators forward Yakov Trenin was placed in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Akira Schmid was placed in protocol.

New York Islanders: Defenseman Ryan Pulock and head coach Barry Trotz were put in COVID protocol.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle has been placed in COVID protocol.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been put in COVID protocol.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese have been added to COVID protocol.

St. Louis Blues: Forward David Perron has been placed in COVID protocol.

Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Shea Theodore, and forwards Nolan Patrick and Nicolas Roy were placed in COVID protocol.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Going into COVID protocol are defensemen Nathan Beaulieu, Ville Heinola, and Logan Stanley, and forward Kristian Reichel.

Out of COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Derek Grant and defenseman Hampus Lindholm are out of COVID protocol.

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch are out of protocol but didn’t play last night.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Dante Fabbro is out of protocol.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway has been removed from COVID protocol and practiced yesterday.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens Jeff Petry and Michael Pezzetta are out of protocol.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro has been activated from COVID protocol.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich is out of COVID protocol.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Pavel Zacha is out of COVID protocol.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux is out of COVID protocol.

San Jose Sharks: Forwards Logan Couture and Lane Pederson are out of protocol.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning Ross Colton was removed from COVID protocol.