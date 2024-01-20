NHL News: Islanders Hire Patrick Roy as New Head Coach

The New York Islanders had two big announcements Saturday afternoon. First, the team relieved head coach Lane Lambert of his duties. Second, it was announced by President and general manager Lou Lamoriello that Patrick Roy would become the next head coach of the Islanders.

#Isles News: New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Patrick Roy has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 20, 2024

The Islanders had been struggling under Lane Lambert this season. They currently sit sixth in the Metro Division with a record of 19-15-11. The Islanders have lost four in a row and six of their last seven games.

Earlier in the season, when the Islanders were struggling, many wondered if Lamoriello would fire Lane Lambert as the club underachieved. The Islanders could turn things around and were in third place in the Metro Division for a good stretch.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Anaheim Ducks

However, we know Lamoriello is no stranger to firing coaches. We know his history, especially with the New Jersey Devils. He is not afraid to make a coaching change to spark his team.

Lambert took over for Barry Trotz as head coach of the Islanders on May 16, 2022. He was an associate under Trotz for four seasons. Lambert’s record with the Islanders was 61-46-20 in 127 regular season games. His record in six playoff games was 2-4.

Lamoriello sensed his team needed a change, and Patrick Roy was the guy to spark that change.

Lou Lamoriello on the Islanders Press Call: “Patrick Roy was the only person I was interested in. That’s why he’s here today.”

There was always interest in Patrick Roy coming back to the NHL. He coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013-2016. He had a record of 130-92-24 in 246 regular season games. In seven games with the Avalanche in the playoffs, Roy had a record of 3-4 as a coach.

In his first season with the Avalanche, he guided them to a 52-win season with 112 points and the Central Division title. However, the team lost in the first round to the Minnesota Wild.

NHL Rumors: Some potential fits for Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan

Roy was going to get calls to the NHL after what he did in his second stint with the Quebec Ramparts of the Quebec Major Junior League. He coached the Ramparts from 2005-13 before going to the NHL. Then went back to the Rampart from 2018-23, guiding them to Memorial Cup victories in 2006 and 2013.

There is a reason Lamoriello wanted Roy. Outside of being a Jack Adams Award winner, he knows the game.

Stefen Rosner: “Patrick can flat-out coach.” “He’s firey. He loves the game…it’s going to be great for our players.”

Patrick Roy: “It’s playoff hockey for the Islanders from now on.”

The Islanders have a lot of work to do to get back to the playoffs. However, they have a good enough roster. However, they are not maximizing their potential. Lamoriello hopes Roy can do that.