NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Allvin getting an extension soon, and the Canucks are eyeing four or five top-six forwards

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “So the Vancouver Canucks big day . Jim Rutherford three-year extension in his position. As you heard in the media conference that Patrik Allvin will be coming soon. The general manager, he’s getting an extension done as well that they hope to have next week.

But the other thing that the fans are also going to be wondering about is the Canucks, what they do at the deadline. And there’s no question that they are looking hard at a top-six forward. Somebody preferably with flexibility. And you know, the word is they’re looking at about four or five different players.

I think one is (Jake) Guentzel. I think another is (Elias) Lindholm from Calgary, but there’s more and it’s our job to try to figure out who they are, but there’s no doubt a top-six forward is on, number one on Vancouver’s radar.

The Montreal Canadiens are not interested in trading Arber Xhekaj

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Montreal Canadiens.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“When it comes to Montreal. It was back in December that the Canadiens sent Arber Arber Xhekaj to the American Hockey League. He’s still there and from what I’ve heard a number of teams have called Montreal and said, ‘well since he’s down there, does that mean your opinion on him has changed and he couldn’t be available?’

I understand for Montreal it’s been a flat no about Arber Xhekaj and there have been a couple of teams that have asked.