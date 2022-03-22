NHL News: Islanders, Hurricanes, Playoff Races, and Dubas Not Happy with Davidson

Islanders extend Clutterbuck and Parise
Mollie Walker: The New York Islanders have extended forward Cal Clutterbuck to a two-year contract with a $1.75 million AAV and forward Zach Parise to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
Kotkaniemi’s extension official
Puck Pedia: Carolina Hurricanes Jesperi Kotkaniemi‘s eight-year contract extension with a $4.82 million cap hit is now official.
2022-23 $4 million
2023-24 $4.5 million
2024-25 $4.82 million
2025-26 $4.82 million
2026-27 $4.82 million
2027-28 $5.2 million
2028-29 $5.2 million
2029-30 $5.2 million
All salary, 10 team no-trade list in UFA years.
Playoff chances and remaining schedule
Remaining schedule, March 21.
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 21, 2022
Eastern and Western Playoff Races
Eastern Conference Playoff Race (Games Ending 3/21/22)
— Damian Echevarrieta (@Ech28) March 22, 2022
Western Conference Playoff Race (Games Ending 3/21/22)
— Damian Echevarrieta (@Ech28) March 22, 2022
A Dubas and Davidson feud
Here's the video of Dubas responding to this report from Dreger.
— Platinum Seat Ghosts (@3rdPeriodSuits) March 21, 2022
Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson after Dubas called in him out about leaking details of the Fleury – Toronto discussions: “I’m aware of his comments and that’s something I’ll address in private with Kyle.”
Remarkable moment in our interview with @MapleLeafs GM Kyle Dubas, as @KevinWeekes asked him about leaks out of Chicago on a Marc-Andre Fleury trade. #NHLTradeDeadline @espn
"We rely on other teams to keep that confidential, so it's disappointing."
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 21, 2022