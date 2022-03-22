NHL News: Islanders, Hurricanes, Playoff Races, and Dubas Not Happy with Davidson
Islanders extend Clutterbuck and Parise

Mollie Walker: The New York Islanders have extended forward Cal Clutterbuck to a two-year contract with a $1.75 million AAV and forward Zach Parise to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Kotkaniemi’s extension official

Puck Pedia: Carolina Hurricanes Jesperi Kotkaniemi‘s eight-year contract extension with a $4.82 million cap hit is now official.

2022-23 $4 million
2023-24 $4.5 million
2024-25 $4.82 million
2025-26 $4.82 million
2026-27 $4.82 million
2027-28 $5.2 million
2028-29 $5.2 million
2029-30 $5.2 million

All salary, 10 team no-trade list in UFA years.

Playoff chances and remaining schedule

Eastern and Western Playoff Races

A Dubas and Davidson feud

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson after Dubas called in him out about leaking details of the Fleury – Toronto discussions: “I’m aware of his comments and that’s something I’ll address in private with Kyle.”