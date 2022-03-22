NHL News: Islanders, Hurricanes, Playoff Races, and Dubas Not Happy with Davidson

Islanders extend Clutterbuck and Parise

Mollie Walker: The New York Islanders have extended forward Cal Clutterbuck to a two-year contract with a $1.75 million AAV and forward Zach Parise to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Kotkaniemi’s extension official

Puck Pedia: Carolina Hurricanes Jesperi Kotkaniemi‘s eight-year contract extension with a $4.82 million cap hit is now official.

2022-23 $4 million

2023-24 $4.5 million

2024-25 $4.82 million

2025-26 $4.82 million

2026-27 $4.82 million

2027-28 $5.2 million

2028-29 $5.2 million

2029-30 $5.2 million

All salary, 10 team no-trade list in UFA years.

Playoff chances and remaining schedule

Remaining schedule, March 21. pic.twitter.com/3LO0phx9iq — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 21, 2022

Eastern and Western Playoff Races

A Dubas and Davidson feud

Here’s the video of Dubas responding to this report from Dreger. https://t.co/EuZYIieITb pic.twitter.com/zaepkaOwVj — Platinum Seat Ghosts (@3rdPeriodSuits) March 21, 2022

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson after Dubas called in him out about leaking details of the Fleury – Toronto discussions: “I’m aware of his comments and that’s something I’ll address in private with Kyle.”