NHL News: Jake Gardiner, Mark Stone, Sean Couturier, Cory Schneider, and Some Key Dates

Jake Gardiner not ready for the start of camp

Luke DeCock: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner isn’t expected to be in training camp this week. It’s likely that he’ll be headed back to the LTIR.

Mark Stone should be ready to start camp

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that Mark Stone is feeling good and should be ready to skate on the first day of training camp. He might be limited a bit or under the watch of the medical team. but he’s feeling good.

Sean Couturier out with a back injury

Greg Wyshynski: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that forward Sean Couturier’s upper-body injury will be re-evaluated during training. He’s considered week-to-week.

Anthony SanFilippo: Have been told that Couturier has a herniated disc and could be out for several months, possibly the whole season.

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli reported that Couturier will rest for six to eight weeks and if his back doesn’t heal by then, surgery may be required. Then he’d be out for an extended period of time.

It’s reportedly to the same area as his back injury last season. They are seeking a second opinion. Last Monday Couturier thought he was ready for the start of camp.

Yikes. The Philadelphia Flyers officially confirmed that Sean Couturier has an upper-body injury and is out for weeks, probably for months. It’s huge, huge loss for the Flyers as he’s the best forward on the team. pic.twitter.com/Lmj936IXI0 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 19, 2022

Cory Schneider is back in the Islanders organization

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that goaltender Cory Schneider is back in the organization and will play at Bridgeport in the AHL.

Kevin Kurz: Would assume that Schneider will be platooning with Jakub Skarek in the AHL.

NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic:

The NHL trade deadline will be on Friday, March 3rd.

The 2023 NHL draft will be on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday the 29th.

NHL free agency will open on Saturday, July 1st.