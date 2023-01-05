NHL News: Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jimmy Vesey, and P.K. Subban

Jakub Vrana clears waivers

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers and has been assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Alex Nedeljkovic on a conditioning stint

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He’s eligible to play in five games or two weeks.

He hadn’t played since December 8th. On the season he has a 2-4-2 record with a 4.02 GAA and .880 save percentage.

“We haven’t given up on Ned,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde stressed. “I don’t have any problem saying that. We like to keep things private when we discuss players and the big picture. We want to see him get his game in order and re-evaluate it from there.”

Jimmy Vesey gets a two-year contract extension

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed 29-year-old forward Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract extension.

Emily Kaplan: The deal will carry an $800,000 salary cap hit.

The deal gives the Rangers some flexibility and has been praised for his team-first attitude. He’s moved up and down the lineup this season.

P.K. Subban only wanted to play for the Montreal Canadiens