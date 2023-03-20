NHL News: Joel Hofer, 7-0 Shutouts, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Nashville Predators

Joel Hofer to remain with the Blues

Matthew DeFranks: Despite Jordan Binnington‘s two-game suspension ending, St. Louis Blue goaltender Joel Hofer will remain with the team according to coach Craig Berube: “He’s coming up here and he’s doing a good job and he’s playing well, so he knows he can do the job.”

7-0 shutouts

TSN: Yesterday was the first time in almost 29 years, and sixth time in NHL history, that there were multiple teams that he shutouts while scoring seven or more goals.

The Boston Bruins 7-0 over the Buffalo Sabres.

The New York Rangers 7-0 over the Nashville Predators.

Consecutive shutouts with at least six goals

Coach Brad Larsen temporarily leaves the Blue Jackets

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen took a temporary leave of absence from the team because of a death in the family.

Associate coach Pascal Vincent will take over the head coaching position in Larsen’s absence.

Injured Predators

Dan Rosen: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi missed last night’s game and joins a list that also includes forwards Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen. Elliotte Friedman reported that Josi didn’t travel with the team.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Predators coach John Hynes:

“It’s upper body and right now it’s day to day because they’re trying to figure out what. He got hit in a different situation, so before they diagnose what it is, whether it’s neck or head or his shoulder, before they do that we’re just trying to wait and see.”

Predators defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Alexandre Carrier are day-to-day with upper-body injuries. McDonagh could play this week.

Forsberg is not close to returning and Johansen is out for the rest of the regular season.