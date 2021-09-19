NHL News: Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Brown, Nikita Gusev, and Zdeno Chara

The Oilers re-sign Kailer Yamamoto

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year deal worth $1.175 million.

Puck Pedia: The Oilers are now a projected $2.49 million over the salary cap with 23 players on the roster. Defenseman Oscar Klefbom will be put on the LTIR so the Oilers will be able to exceed the cap for up to $4.167 million.

The Senators re-sign Logan Brown

Ottawa Senators: The Senators have re-signed forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL.

Shawn Simpson: “Update on Logan Brown. With no trade market, he will sign a one year deal and come to Sens camp. There were European options, but the player still has NHL dreams. The back issues that plagued him have been resolved, and he’s been training in Arizona all summer.”

The Maple Leafs bringing Nikita Gusev to camp

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nikita Gusev to a PTO. Gusev had four goals and six assists in 33 games for the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers last season.

Nikita Gusev, signed to PTO by TOR, is a one-dimensional offensive playmaking winger whose combination of horrible defensive play and non-existent finishing doomed his career with the Devils. #leafs pic.twitter.com/yEzWDhthXL — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 17, 2021

The Islanders sign Zdeno Chara

New York Islanders: The Islanders have signed defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year contract.

Arthur Staple: Chara: “It’s kind of a full circle. Who would know the way this would work out after 20-something years.”

Christian Arnold: Chara: “You never know how your Career will evolve and will end up. Nobody can real imagine finishing where they started. … I’m happy to be an Islander again.”

Andrew Battifarano: “Zdeno Chara was drafted by the Islanders in 1996. His new teammates Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier, Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom hadn’t been born yet”

Sportsnet: All-time games played by defensemen.

Chris Chelios – 1,651

Scott Stevens – 1,635

Larry Murphy – 1,615

Ray Bourque – 1,612

Zdeno Chara – 1,608

Zdeno Chara, signed one year by NYI, is a third pairing defensive defenceman who still provides value despite his age and lack of foot speed. #Isles pic.twitter.com/2g5kqzWjgC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 18, 2021