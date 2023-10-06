NHL News: Kaliyev Suspended, Waivers, Oilers, Sharks, Blue Jackets, and Injury Updates

Arthur Kaliyev suspended for four games

NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has been suspended for two preseason games and two regular season games for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo.

Anaheim Ducks: De Leo will be out for about eight weeks with a sprained MCL.

On waivers

Chris Johnston: Players put on waivers yesterday.

Calgary Flames – Nick DeSimone, Mathias Emilio Pettersen, and Martin Pospisil.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Andreas Johnsson, Joona Koppanen, and Alex Nylander.

Seattle Kraken – Connor Carrick, Cameron Hughes, Kole Lind, Max McCormick, Gustav Olofsson, Andrew Poturalski, Mitch Reinke, Jimmy Schuldt, Devin Shore, and Marian Studenic.

The Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Brady Stonehouse to a three-year, entry-level contract with an $845,000 AAV.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, a $70,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

NHL News: Jamie Drysdale Signs Extension in Anaheim

The Sharks sign Jake Furlong

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed 2022 fifth-round pick, defenseman Jake Furlong to a three-year, entry-level deal with an $871,000 cap hit and an AAV of $875,000.

Year 1 & 2: $775,000 in the NHL, a $87,500 signing bonus, $12,500 GP bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Year 3: $800,000 in the NHL, a $87,500 signing bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

The Blue Jackets release Aaron Dell

Chris Johnston: The Columbus Blue Jackets released goaltender Aaron Dell from his PTO.

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forwards Philipp Kurashev (wrist) and Colin Blackwell (lower-body) were both skating on their own.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that they expect forward Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Josh Manson will be ready for opening night. Bednar wasn’t sure if forward Andrew Cogliano would be ready.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Roope Hintz is getting better. He skated on Tuesday and Thursday.

Forward Wyatt Johnston recently had a non-surgical procedure and will start skating this weekend.

Forward Radek Faksa is not in concussion protocol. He just needed stitches.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is injured and is being evaluated.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Carter Mazur is week-to-week. Coach Derek Lalonde had hoped that Mazur would have been able to push for an NHL spot but will start in the AHL when he gets healthy.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was on the ice for the team’s morning skate yesterday.

TSN 1200 : Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Norris isn’t 100% mentally ready to play and they are working with him.

: Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Norris isn’t 100% mentally ready to play and they are working with him. Shawn Simpson: “Norris is not 100% mentally ready to test the shoulder. What a tough hurdle to get over after two major shoulder surgeries. Makes you wonder if he really feels it will hold up in live fire? Wish this terrific talent and person nothing but good health.”

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is a little banged up and was held out of last night’s game as a precaution.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph practiced yesterday. He’s been day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Joseph missed practice on Tuesday,

Forward Jake Guentzel practiced again in a full-contact jersey.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on forward Alexey Toropchenko: “Lower-body, he’s hurting, so he’s not going to go tonight (against Dallas) … just cautionary. I’m not worried about it. It just kind of came up, just out of the blue. He should be fine

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said they are hopeful that defenseman John Klingberg (upper-body) will be ready for their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens next Wednesday. Keefe:

“That’s the plan. He’s eager to get a game in on Saturday. Things went really well for him out there today … trending toward being available next week.”

Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Zach Whitecloud will be out week-to-week after having upper-body surgery.

How Concerning Is the Ottawa Senators Center Situation Without Josh Norris and Shane Pinto?

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers is still not 100%. Coach Rick Bowness said that until he is, he won’t be playing.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Jets defenseman Ville Heinola left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.