NHL News: Jamie Drysdale Signs Extension in Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks were able to get their last remaining RFA to camp as Jamie Drysdale signed a new three-year contract extension.

Drysdale new deal is worth $6.9 million and his base salary and cap hit is the same all three years at $2.3 million.

Jamie Drysdale 3x$2.3M with ANA — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 5, 2023

As with Zegras, Drysdale will remain an RFA at the end of this deal. He will have a qualifying offer of $2.3 million and will have two more years until he is a UFA.

$2.3M base salary each season RFA qualifying offer on expiry: $2.3M Drysdale is represented by Dave Gagner of @wassermanhockeyhttps://t.co/hUCb6nwFHD — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 5, 2023

It has been an interesting saga, to say the least in Anaheim. As documented on NHLRumors.com, the Ducks really needed to get both Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale into camp. Especially Drysdale.

Recall Drysdale missed last season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. While he played in eight games, he needed to be in camp. The timetable was always four to six months in terms of recovery.

General manager Pat Verbeek played hardball with his young defenseman and was able to secure the win a few days after signing Zegras to a three-year deal worth $17.1 million. Zegras’s salary over the three years is $5.75 million.

Drysdale was taken sixth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and recorded 40 points (seven goals and 33 assists) in 113 games in the NHL. During the 2021-22 season, Drysdale set career highs in points, goals, and assists recording 32 points (four goals and 28 assists).

Pat Verbeek: “Jamie is a talented young defenseman with a bright future,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We are happy this process is complete and look forward to his growth as a valued member of our organization.”

Skill’s there, he’s a good puck carrier and decent enough in the offensive zone. Big year for him obviously. — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 5, 2023

There is no doubt the skill is there. Drysdale can carry the puck and is good in the offensive. He has to stay healthy because there is an upside considering what the Ducks have coming in the organization.