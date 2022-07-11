NHL News: Key Dates, Oilers, Sharks, Predators, Avs, Lightning and Sabres

Frank Seravalli: Key dates that are coming up.

July 11, 5;00 pm ET: Qualifying offers due to RFAs.

July 12: RFAs can be contacted for offer sheet discussion.

July 12: Tues. 5:00 pm: 1st buyout window closes.

July 12: Tues. 11:59 pm: UFAs lose ability to re-sign for 8 yrs.

July 13, 12:00 pm: UFA/RFA signing period opens.

Oilers qualify four but three will go to free agency

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have qualified RFAs Tyler Benson, Ryan McLeod, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Kailer Yamamoto.

Not getting qualifying offers were Filip Berglund, Brendan Perlini, and Ostap Safin.

Sharks won’t qualify two

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks won’t be qualifying RFAs Brinson Pasichnuk and Zach Sawchenko

Salary breakdown for Filip Forsberg

Puck Pedia: Breakdown of Forsberg’s eight-year, $8.5 million per deal.

2022-23: $10 million salary

2023-24: $10 million salary

2024-25: $10 million salary

2025-26: $10 million salary

2026-27: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2027-28: $4 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2028-29: $4 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2029-30: $3.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

He has a no-movement for each year and a for the last two years he has a 15-team, no-trade clause.

The Avalanche re-sign MacDonald and Georgiev

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract with a $762,500 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors.

Frank Seravalli: The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year contract with a $3.4 million salary cap hit.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown for Georgiev.

2022-23: $3.6 million

2023-24: $3.7 million

2024-25: $2.9 million

Puck Pedia: After the Avalanche re-signed Georgiev and MacDonald, they have $21.1 million in salary cap space with 16 players under contract.

RFAs: Lehkonen, Aube-Kubel

UFAs: Nichushkin, Kadri, Sturm, Helm, Manson, Johnson, Murray, Kuemper

The Lightning re-sign Maxime Lagace

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed goaltender Maxime Lagace to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

The Sabres re-signed Jacob Bryson

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres re-signed defenseman Jacob Bryson to a two-year contract with a cap hit of $1.85 million.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown

2022-23: $1.8 million

2023-24: $1.9 million

Bryson will be owed a $1.9 million qualifying offer.