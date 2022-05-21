NHL News: King Clancy, Kukan, Bowness, Korpisalo, and Injury Updates

King Clancy finalists

NHL Public Relations: The three finalists for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy are Ryan Getzlaf (Anaheim Ducks), Darnell Nurse (Edmonton Oilers) and P.K. Subban.

Kukan heading back home

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan said while at the World Championships that he’ll be returning home to Switzerland to play next year. He has spent the last seven seasons with the Blue Jackets organization.

Coaching changes in Dallas

Dallas Stars: Rick Bowness is stepping away as the Dallas Stars head coach.

“After careful consideration with my wife Judy, we feel it’s best to step away and allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position,” said Bowness. “I’d like to thank all the passionate fans and the dedicated staff for their support and hard work in my time here. It has been an honor for me, and my family, to represent the Stars and the city of Dallas.”

Assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson will not be brought back next season.

Pierre LeBrun: “Bowness’ contract was expiring with the Stars. But a source says Bowness is not retiring. He will see what’s out there on the coaching market.”

The Blue Jackets re-sign Joonas Korpisalo

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign pending UFA goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract extension worth $1.3 million.

Korpisalo had major hip surgery back in April.

Joonas Korpisalo, signed 1x$1.3M by CBJ, is a backup goalie who has struggled tremendously in the past two seasons in particular. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/FTCk6lywuq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 20, 2022

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev was on the ice for practice yesterday again but was not ready to get back in the lineup.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was once again not on the ice.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie has been under the weather but was good enough to play last night.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunnette said that forward Mason Marchment is likely out for games three and four.