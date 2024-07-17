NHL News: Krug, Pavelski, McLaughlin, Kevin Mandolese, Holmstrom, and Silovs

St. Louis Blues Torey Krug re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks and possibly the season
St. Louis Blues: Blue defenseman Torey Krug will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks to determine if surgery is need to his pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. If surgery is required, Krug will miss the 2024-25 season.
Earlier in Krug’s career he fractured a bone in his left ankle.
Joe Pavelski retires from the NHL
NHL: Joe Pavelski retires from the NHL after 1,332 career games. He played 953 with the San Jose Sharks and 369 with the Dallas Stars.
A legacy defined by skill, leadership and dedication, players reflect on what made @jpav8 special over his 18-season NHL career with the @DallasStars and @SanJoseSharks. pic.twitter.com/lFoHwOpArH
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 16, 2024
The Boston Bruins sign Marc McLaughlin
Shawn Hutcheon: The Bruins have signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 cap hit.
The Colorado Avalanche sign Kevin Mandolese
Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract with an $775,000 cap hit, $125,000 in the minors with $150,000 guaranteed.
The New York Islanders re-sign Simon Holmstrom
Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed forward Simon Holmstrom to a one-year, one-way contract at $850,000. His qualifying offer would have been $874,000 but two-way.
Puck Pedia: The Islanders have $50,000 in projected salary cap space with a 22-man roster – 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.
Oliver Wahlstrom remains an RFA.
Simon Holmstrom, signed 1x$0.9M by NYI, is a young defensive bottom six winger. Started off the 23-24 season hot, scoring 5 SHG and shooting 28% in his first 35 games, but predictably cooled off in the second half. Doesn’t do much with the puck but good chance suppressor. #Isles pic.twitter.com/Y14kHnZniF
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2024
The Vancouver Canucks re-sign Arturs Silovs
Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks re-signed goaltender Arturs Silovs to a two-year deal with a cap hit of $850,000. He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights when the contract expires.
2024-25: $800,000 salary and a $100,000 signing bonus
2025-26: $800,000 salary
Puck Pedia: The Canucks have $166,000 in projected cap space with a 23-man active roster – 14 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.
Defenseman Tucker Poolman ($2.5 million) is a potential LTIR candidate.
Arturs Silovs re-signs with #Canucks
So far he has had some great stretches in the NHL but has also shown some inconsistency. He has some upside as a spot-starter on a strong team and could take over as temporary #1 again if there is an injury to Demko.https://t.co/IJFjKMTp04 pic.twitter.com/7lUeenDWh1
— Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) July 16, 2024