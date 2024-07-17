NHL News: Krug, Pavelski, McLaughlin, Kevin Mandolese, Holmstrom, and Silovs
St. Louis Blues Torey Krug re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks and possibly the season

St. Louis Blues: Blue defenseman Torey Krug will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks to determine if surgery is need to his pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. If surgery is required, Krug will miss the 2024-25 season.

Earlier in Krug’s career he fractured a bone in his left ankle.

Joe Pavelski retires from the NHL

NHL: Joe Pavelski retires from the NHL after 1,332 career games. He played 953 with the San Jose Sharks and 369 with the Dallas Stars.

The Boston Bruins sign Marc McLaughlin

Shawn Hutcheon: The Bruins have signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

The Colorado Avalanche sign Kevin Mandolese

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract with an $775,000 cap hit, $125,000 in the minors with $150,000 guaranteed.

The New York Islanders re-sign Simon Holmstrom

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed forward Simon Holmstrom to a one-year, one-way contract at $850,000. His qualifying offer would have been $874,000 but two-way.

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have $50,000 in projected salary cap space with a 22-man roster – 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.

Oliver Wahlstrom remains an RFA.

The Vancouver Canucks re-sign Arturs Silovs

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks re-signed goaltender Arturs Silovs to a two-year deal with a cap hit of $850,000. He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights when the contract expires.

2024-25: $800,000 salary and a $100,000 signing bonus
2025-26: $800,000 salary

Puck Pedia: The Canucks have $166,000 in projected cap space with a 23-man active roster – 14 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

Defenseman Tucker Poolman ($2.5 million) is a potential LTIR candidate.