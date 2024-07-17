NHL News: Krug, Pavelski, McLaughlin, Kevin Mandolese, Holmstrom, and Silovs

St. Louis Blues Torey Krug re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks and possibly the season

St. Louis Blues: Blue defenseman Torey Krug will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks to determine if surgery is need to his pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. If surgery is required, Krug will miss the 2024-25 season.

Earlier in Krug’s career he fractured a bone in his left ankle.

Joe Pavelski retires from the NHL

NHL: Joe Pavelski retires from the NHL after 1,332 career games. He played 953 with the San Jose Sharks and 369 with the Dallas Stars.

A legacy defined by skill, leadership and dedication, players reflect on what made @jpav8 special over his 18-season NHL career with the @DallasStars and @SanJoseSharks. pic.twitter.com/lFoHwOpArH — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 16, 2024

The Boston Bruins sign Marc McLaughlin

Shawn Hutcheon: The Bruins have signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

The Colorado Avalanche sign Kevin Mandolese

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract with an $775,000 cap hit, $125,000 in the minors with $150,000 guaranteed.

The New York Islanders re-sign Simon Holmstrom

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed forward Simon Holmstrom to a one-year, one-way contract at $850,000. His qualifying offer would have been $874,000 but two-way.

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have $50,000 in projected salary cap space with a 22-man roster – 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.

Oliver Wahlstrom remains an RFA.

Simon Holmstrom, signed 1x$0.9M by NYI, is a young defensive bottom six winger. Started off the 23-24 season hot, scoring 5 SHG and shooting 28% in his first 35 games, but predictably cooled off in the second half. Doesn’t do much with the puck but good chance suppressor. #Isles pic.twitter.com/Y14kHnZniF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks re-sign Arturs Silovs

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks re-signed goaltender Arturs Silovs to a two-year deal with a cap hit of $850,000. He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights when the contract expires.

2024-25: $800,000 salary and a $100,000 signing bonus

2025-26: $800,000 salary

Puck Pedia: The Canucks have $166,000 in projected cap space with a 23-man active roster – 14 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

Defenseman Tucker Poolman ($2.5 million) is a potential LTIR candidate.