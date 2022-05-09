NHL News: Kuznetsov and Benn Fined, McAvoy in Protocol, Normal Calender, Seppala and Fedotov

Kuznetsov and Benn fined

NHL Player Safety: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari.

David Dwork: Assuming the fine is when Kuznetsov poked Acciari in the face with his stick blade at a stoppage.

NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Calgary Flames Andrew Mangiapane.

McAvoy in COVID protocol

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed yesterday’s game as he has been placed in COVID protocol.

Fluto Shinzawa: McAvoy will have to isolate for five days from his first symptom according to NHL rules.

Normal NHL calendar next season

Chris Johnston: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that for the 2022-23 NHL season, they are expecting to return to their “normal” pre-COVID league calendar.

The Kraken signed Peetro Seppala

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Peetro Seppala to a two-year, entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $855,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Ryan S. Clark: “Seppala, 21, had eight goals and 29 points with KooKoo this season in the Liiga, the highest division of Finnish hockey.”

The Flyers signed Ivan Fedotov

Puck Pedia: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 2015 seventh-round draft pick, goaltender Ivan Fedotov to a one-year, entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.1 million.

$832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $175,000 in “A” performance bonuses and $70,000 in the minors.

Charlie O’Connor: Fedotov is a 6′ 8″ goaltender. He had a .943 save percentage in six games for Russia at the Olympics. He led his team to a KHL title with a .937 save percentage this past season.

Charlie O’Connor: “Because he’s 25, and the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement requires that prospects of that age signing an entry-level contract can only sign a one-year length deal. He’ll still be an RFA when it expires, though, so Flyers will retain his rights next summer.”