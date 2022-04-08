NHL News: Late Start for Next Season, Wilson Leaves Sharks, and a Kraken Jersey

A mid-October start to the season again

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that ESPN and some American teams like the mid-October start to the season. This season started on October 12th.

“So right now, unless things change, we’re looking at October 11, October 12 as a likely drop of the puck for the regular season and we’re going to have to wait a bit again next season.”

The NHL wants free agency to open on July 1st next year, getting back to normal.

Doug Wilson steps down as Sharks GM

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: After 19 seasons, San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson is stepping down. Joe Will remain as interim GM as they go through an “extensive, external search.”

Back on November 26th Wilson took a medical leave. Part of Wilson’s statement.

“While I have made great progress over the last several months, I feel it is in the best interest of the organization and myself to step down from my current duties and focus on my health and full recovery. I look forward to continuing my career in the NHL in the future.”

Pierre LeBrun: Would guess that the Sharks extensive GM search could have a dozen or so candidates. Candidates will range from former GMs, up-and-coming AGMs, player agents, and former players.

The Sharks won’t rush the search as they will wait until they can talk to all of the potential candidates.

Pierre LeBrun: The Sharks are good with interim GM Joe Will and their current staff to get into the draft and free agency.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the future Sharks GM search and how they aren’t in a rush.

” They have belief in the current front office that they can handle the draft, they can handle free agency so if it takes until September so be it. But the key part of this process for me is this. Sharks owner Hasso Plattner does not want a full rebuild and that will be made very clear to candidates that you’re not coming in and going scorched earth on this roster. That may affect which candidates are interested perhaps but that’s going to be a key component of it.”

