NHL News: League Minimum, Hartman, Fleury, McDavid, Domi, and North Division Playoff Scenarios

League minimum increases $500K next year

Puck Pedia: The NHL minimum salary will rise to $750,000 from $700,000 next season.

Burying a salary in the minors will save a team $1.125 million next year, up from $1.075 million this season.

Wild extend Hartman

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild sign signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million deal – a $1.7 million salary cap hit.

“The 26-year-old has six goals and 18 points this season and has proven himself an effective player on wing and center. For the cost and for the need of a bottom-six gritty player,”

On Marc-Andre Fleury

Justin Emersen: “If Marc-Andre Fleury plays one game in the playoffs, he will become the first goalie in NHL history to skate in 15 consecutive postseasons (via @PR_NHL). He’s also the NHL’s active leader in playoff wins (81) and games played (146)”

McDavid and primary assists

Steve Dryden: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid leads the league with 52 assists, with 38 being primary assists. In the past 15 games he has 17 assists, all of which have been primary.

Domi returns

Jeff Svoboda: Max Domi return to the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup last night after being a healthy scratch for their two previous games.

“It wasn’t fun, that’s for sure. … It’s behind me now and I’m just going to grow from it and hope I never experience it again.”

No playoff games played in Canada?

TSN: Darren Dreger said there is the possibility of having play playoff games for the North Division in the United States. The NHL needs to explore all scenarios, they have three primary ones and are not in a rush to make a final decision.