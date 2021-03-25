NHL News: Lightning-Ducks Trade, COVID Protolocl, and Devils, Red Wings and Flyers Signings

Lightning – Ducks make a minor trade

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded Alexander Volkov to the Anaheim Ducks for Antoine Morand and a 2023 7th round pick.

Volkov was a 2017 second-round pick. He carries a $700,000 cap hit and will be an RFA after the season. He has five goals in 19 NHL games.

Morand was a 2017 second-round pick. He’s in the second year of his three-year entry-level deal. He has five points in 20 AHL games.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on the trade: “Some salary cap flexibility in the short term to play different players and provides us with some insurance against having to dress only five defensemen in the event we have multiple short term injuries.”

David Pagnotta: From the Lightning’s trade release: “If Anaheim’s seventh-round pick in 2023 is unavailable due to the conditions of a previous trade, the Lightning will receive Anaheim’s seventh-round selection in 2024”

NHL COVID protocol

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Zach Parise has been added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol related absence list.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Craig Smith are off the COVID list but Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk remain.

Player signings

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed 2019 fourth-round pick Tyce Thompson to a two-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a $912,500 salary cap hit and a $1.125 million AAV.

2020-21: $807,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $25,000 GP Bonus.

2021-22: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $400,000 “A” Performance Bonuses.

Mike Morreale: Thompson deal begins this season. He has reported to New Jersey and has started his quarantine. He has been at Providence College the past three years.

Ansar Khan: The Detroit Red Wings have signed 2018 third-round pick defenseman Seth Barton to a two-year entry-level deal that kicks in next season.

Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Max Willman to a two-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 AAV. The deal kicks in next season.