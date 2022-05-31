NHL News: Lightning, Oilers, Jets, Unsigned Prospects, and the Rangers

Hagel and Sergachev could be ready

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Brandon Hagel and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev could be ready for Game 1.

Draisaitl and Nurse able to practice

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Before the Edmonton Oilers left for Colorado yesterday, forward Leon Draisaitl and defenseman Darnell Nurse skated with the team.

Take that as a good sign as Draisaitl hadn’t practiced with the team since Game 6 in the first round and Nurse of late had been missing practices.

No COVID issues for the Oilers on their long journey to Denver

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Oilers flew from Edmonton to Vancouver, then bused to Bellingham, Washington before flying to Denver.

By crossing the border on the ground they didn’t have to take COVID tests.

Jason Gregor: The Oilers also bused across the border in round one against the LA Kings.

There were some unexpected delays but mostly due to the large size of the group.

No players tested positive and they didn’t have to test.

Jets sign Tyrel Bauer

Cap Friendly: The Winnipeg Jets have signed 2020 sixth-round pick, 164th overall, defenseman Tyrel Bauer to a three-year, entry-level contract with a $850,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $90,000 signing bonus, $85,000 in performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

Unsigned prospects

Cap Friendly: If the Minnesota Wild are not able to sign their 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson, they will be awarded a 2022 second-round pick, 56th over all.

Signing Deadline Update June 1 is the deadline to sign these prospects, if they remain unsigned, their respective team loses their exclusive signing rights. Those eligible to re-enter the draft can be selected this July, otherwise they become UFAs.https://t.co/3B8UOBLIyt pic.twitter.com/aNKhhU3xuO — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 30, 2022

This McDavid guy is pretty good

Connor McDavid needs four multi-point games to tie both the @EdmontonOilers record and @NHL record for most in a single postseason. Get the details and more #NHLStats in the Second Round Recap: https://t.co/i4NTvrIMiM #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ZyLuYcjVco — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 31, 2022

