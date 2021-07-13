NHL News: Lightning, Olympics, Senators, Leafs, Rangers, and the Dented Cup

Hedman and Cirelli may need surgery

Erik Erlendsson: Have been hearing that Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was playing with an injured knee and that he will need surgery. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Erik Erlendsson: Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli was playing with a wrist injury and may require surgery as well.

Pierre LeBrun: The GM’s had meetings yesterday and were told that there is still no clarity on whether they will be going to the Olympics next year or not.

The NHL, IOC, IIHF and NHLPA continue to talk. The NHL needs to have a resolution on the matter by July 23rd.

Senators bring in McGuire

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators have hired Pierre McGuire as their Senior Vice-President of Player Development on Monday. McGuire was their assistant coach back in 1995-96.

He’s being added to help out GM Pierre Dorion and the hockey operations department.

“I’m super-pumped. We’re going to have some fun,” said McGuire. “I see my role as being there to help (Dorion), helping the hockey operations department, player development and being somebody who can help the organization. It’s important to have lots of information when you make decisions and I’d like to think I’d be very good at gathering information.

“The biggest thing is just bring my experience and knowledge of the league. I’ve been in the league for over 30 years. Over the last 23 years, I’ve had pretty much unfettered access to the league in terms of players and management decisions. That’s something that’s pretty helpful. I felt my conversations with Eugene and Pierre have been very fruitful and I’ve enjoyed them very much.”

Jonathan Willis: “Dorion is also heading into the last year of his contract as (GM) of the club. If there are any issues in the months ahead, it stands to reason that McGuire could be waiting in the wings as a possible in-house replacement.”

Maple Leafs hire Chynoweth

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired assistant coach Dean Chynoweth to replace Dave Hakstol who was named the Seattle Kraken head coach.

Michael Smith: The Carolina Hurricanes last year, Chynoweth managed the defense and the penalty kill.

Rangers hire Murphy and Kelly

Larry Brooks: The New York Rangers have added assistant coaches Gord Murphy and Mike Kelly. The Rangers are still looking to add one more assistant.

Just a little dent in the Stanley Cup

Joe Smith: “The ⁦@StanleyCup⁩ did sustain some damage during today’s festivities. It’ll be sent to Montreal for repairs and be back to resume Cup celebration with ⁦@TBLightning⁩ next weekend.”