NHL News: Likely Divisional Format and Point Projections

Not finalized but likely divisions for the 2020-21 NHL season

Pierre LeBrun: Divisions haven’t been finalized and could still be changed, but sources are saying the divisions could be:

Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Washington Capitals.

Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Jim Thomas: “All along, either Minny or St. Louis was going to get hosed due to lack of teams in West. If this ends up being realignment plan, it’s StL that gets hosed. Longer travel (not good during a pandemic/more wear and tear), plus later starts. That’s assuming there’s no bubble concept.”

Standing Projections

Here’s a random sim (I’ve only run it a few dozen times so far with the PIT🔁CAR switch) and, although PIT winds up in a tougher spot, they’re still making the playoffs regularly. CAR, though, should be a playoff lock and can hit 2nd or 3rd in the “Central.” pic.twitter.com/S0cD0b6CbB — Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) December 9, 2020