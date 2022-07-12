NHL News: Lindblom, Balcers, Del Zotto and Kuokkanen to be Bought Out

Four players put on waivers for the purpose of a buyout

Frank Seravalli: Players who were put on waiver for the purpose of their teams buying them out.

Oskar Lindblom – Philadelphia Flyers

Rudolfs Balcers – San Jose Sharks

Michael Del Zotto – Ottawa Senators

Janne Kuokkanen – New Jersey Devils

Oskar Lindholm

Cap Friendly: Lindholm had one year left on his contract at $3 million.

2022-23: -$333,333

2023-24: $666,667

Frank Seravalli: “Tough decision as Lindblom battled back from Ewing’s Sarcoma. Flyers love him. He’s 25, so it’s 1/3rd buyout and will create $3.33 mil in space for PHI.”

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers Charities will be donating $100,000 to a local organization that supports families impacted by cancer in Lindblom’s name.

Per reports Flyers are going to buy out Oskar Lindblom. He has one year left with $3M cap hit. pic.twitter.com/b08qGlsfcd — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 12, 2022

Oskar Lindblom, bought out by PHI, is a solid shot-first bottom six winger. #BringittoBroad pic.twitter.com/1MbRgsc8Lv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 12, 2022

Rudolfs Balcers

Puck Pedia: Balcers had one year left on his contract at a $1.55 million cap hit and a $1.85 million salary.

Buyout Cap Hit

2022-23: $8,000 (a $1.54 million savings)

2023-24: $308,000 Cap Hit

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Mike Grier on Balcers: “We want to thank Rudy for his time with the Sharks organization. While these are difficult decisions to make, this move will create additional flexibility & provide us an opportunity to continue evolving the makeup of our player roster.”

Rudolfs Balcers is going to be bought out by San Jose. He could be decent option to bolster someone’s bottom6. pic.twitter.com/dWFPHhUivG — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 12, 2022

Rudolfs Balcers, bought out by SJ, is a two-way winger who has put up promising results in a third-line role. Definitely worth a look (or even a waiver claim). #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/pqz2WhjUL0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 12, 2022

Michael Del Zotto

Puck Pedia: Del Zotto had one year left on his contract at a $2 million cap hit and $2.25 million in salary.

Buyout Cap Hit

2022-23: $500,000 (a $1.5 million in savings)

2023-24: $750,000

Michael Del Zotto is on waivers for the purpose of buy out by the Senators. If someone is looking for a depth and experienced D he can be an option. pic.twitter.com/fAN3E6tq7l — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 12, 2022

Michael del Zotto, bought out by OTT, put up respectable results and produced well in a depth role for the Sens. The vet might be a decent depth option for somebody. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/TvcYI8bG0a — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 12, 2022

Janne Kuokkanen

Puck Pedia: Kuokanen had a year left at a $1.825 million cap hit and a $1.95 million salary cap hit.

Buyout cap hit

2022-23: $200,000 (a $1.625 million savings)

2023-24: $325,000