NHL News: Lindblom, Balcers, Del Zotto and Kuokkanen to be Bought Out
Up next
Author

Four players put on waivers for the purpose of a buyout

Frank Seravalli: Players who were put on waiver for the purpose of their teams buying them out.

Oskar Lindblom – Philadelphia Flyers
Rudolfs Balcers – San Jose Sharks
Michael Del Zotto – Ottawa Senators
Janne Kuokkanen – New Jersey Devils

 

Oskar Lindholm

Cap Friendly: Lindholm had one year left on his contract at $3 million.

2022-23: -$333,333
2023-24: $666,667

Frank Seravalli: “Tough decision as Lindblom battled back from Ewing’s Sarcoma. Flyers love him. He’s 25, so it’s 1/3rd buyout and will create $3.33 mil in space for PHI.”

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers Charities will be donating $100,000 to a local organization that supports families impacted by cancer in Lindblom’s name.

Rudolfs Balcers

Puck Pedia: Balcers had one year left on his contract at a $1.55 million cap hit and a $1.85 million salary.

Buyout Cap Hit

2022-23: $8,000 (a $1.54 million savings)
2023-24: $308,000 Cap Hit

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Mike Grier on Balcers: “We want to thank Rudy for his time with the Sharks organization. While these are difficult decisions to make, this move will create additional flexibility & provide us an opportunity to continue evolving the makeup of our player roster.”

Michael Del Zotto

Puck Pedia: Del Zotto had one year left on his contract at a $2 million cap hit and $2.25 million in salary.

Buyout Cap Hit

2022-23: $500,000 (a $1.5 million in savings)
2023-24: $750,000

Janne Kuokkanen

Puck Pedia: Kuokanen had a year left at a $1.825 million cap hit and a $1.95 million salary cap hit.

Buyout cap hit

2022-23: $200,000 (a $1.625 million savings)
2023-24: $325,000