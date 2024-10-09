NHL News: Linus Ullmark Signs Four Year Extension with the Ottawa Senators
On the eve of their first game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Ottawa Senators announced they had signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract extension worth $33 million.

Ullmark’s new four-year extension comes with a salary cap hit of $8.25 million.

Even though the Senators wanted to wait and see with Ullmark, they prioritized getting him signed after acquiring him from the Boston Bruins in the summer.

Ottawa acquired Ullmark from Boston for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a 2024 first-round pick (Dean Letourneau).

Ullmark appeared in 40 games with the Bruins last season before he surrendered his starting job to Jeremy Swayman. In those games, he was 22-10-8 with a 2.55 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

During his time with the Bruins, he won the Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy during the 2022-23 season. His record was 40-6-1, with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

When the Senators acquired Ullmark, they believed he could resolve their goalie problems.

Thanks to Jeremy Swayman, the goalie market is changing. Goalies are now being paid based on potential and their career achievements.

With Ullmark signing his new extension, he is tied for the fourth-highest-paid goalie heading into next season. Sergei Bobrovsky is the highest paid, at $10 million, and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers will soon pass that.

Ullmark, Swayman, and Sorokin all trail Bobrovsky, Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million), and Connor Hellebuyck ($8.5 million) in terms of cap hits.

Earlier in the summer, Marc Methot was on TSN Radio in Ottawa and indicated that Linus Ullmark had bought a house and did not have an extension yet. But usually, that is a good sign that a player stays with the team.

With Ullmark in place, the Senators hope he can lead them back to the playoffs.

 

 