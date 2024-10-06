NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators Aren’t Rushing A Linus Ullmark Extension

TSN: Pierre LeBrun and Jay Onrait on the Ottawa Senators not rushing any contract extension talks with Linus Ullmark.

Onrait: “I understand you also had a chance to speak with Michael Andlauer, the owner of the Ottawa Senators. And Pierre, as you know, Linus Ullmark has looked absolutely terrific in the preseason for the Ottawa Senators. This seems like a marriage made in heaven.

Any chance we have some, some movement on a potential contract extension for Ullmark?

LeBrun: “By the way, I like from all those bubble teams that are trying to take that next step, you know, Buffalo, Detroit, Ottawa, Montreal. Ottawa is the team that I like to make the playoffs, and a lot of it is because of the guy you just mentioned. I think it’s incredible how getting saves finally in Ottawa will make a difference for the rest of that team. It seems almost crazy to point that out.

But you know, the Senators want to want a long-term marriage with this guy. Michael Andlauer basically reiterated, you know, to me publicly, what you know, what we talked about last week on air, is that they’re not rushing into his negotiation. They don’t want to pressure Ullmark because they want him to feel at ease in his new surroundings and his new market. His family to be at ease in Ottawa before they get into that conversation with Ullmark.

So they’re treating this a bit with kid gloves. The time will be right, eventually, Andlauer said for Steve Staois to get into this conversation, but right now, it’s just about Linus Ullmark feeling happy, feeling comfortable, and getting the season going, and then they’ll talk at some point.”