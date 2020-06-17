NHL News: Majority Of Players Still At Home, and Hub City Announcement Likely Next Week

Majority of players still at home

Frank Seravalli of TSN: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said there are still lots of NHL players who’ll need to travel to their teams’ city ahead of Phase 3 which is scheduled for July 10th.

“Actually, 56 per cent of our players, roughly, aren’t in the places where their teams play and there’ll be training camp,” Bettman said in an interview with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Monday night. “So we’ve got a lot of people to move around and we have to get people back from outside of North America.”

Hub city announcement likely next week

TSN: Bob McKenzie said that it’s possible the NHL announces the two hub cities by the end of this week but an announcement most likely won’t come until next week.

“The other in cautioning against front-runners and everyone has talked about Las Vegas and rightfully so, it seems like a front-runner. Anecdotally, people were talking about Toronto as a front-runner from the three Canadian cities. But the reality is that all three Canadian cities – Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton – all very much in the mix and all of the hub potentials are all still very much in the mix.”

Pierre LeBrun adds that he thinks next week is when we’ll get an answer as to the two hub cities. The Board of Governors had a meeting this past Monday and Gary Bettman said all 10 cities are still in the running.