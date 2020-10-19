NHL News: Maple Leafs, Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Predators, Sens, Penguins and Blues

Thornton on choosing the Leafs

Kristen Shilton: Joe Thornton on why he choose to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs

“I need to win a Stanley Cup, and I think this is a great team that can do that,” Thornton told reporters on a Zoom call Sunday morning. “It was the hardest hockey decision I’ve ever had to make, but I truly believe that with the roster they have, with the guys they picked up this offseason, this team is ready to win now and I’m ready to win.”

Thornton added that he thought hard about joining the Maple Leafs three years ago, but it didn’t work out, but it feels like the right time now.

Coyotes loan Hayton to Finnish league

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have loaned forward Barrett Hayton to Ilves of the SM-liiga.

Player signings

Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins have re-signed RFA defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a four-year, $14.75 million contract – a $3,687,500 salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Forward Tyson Jost signed his qualifying offer with the Colorado Avalanche – one-year at $874,125.

Cap Friendly: Forward Rem Pitlick signs his qualifying offer with the Nashville Predators – a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $874,500 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators have signed re-signed forward Jean-Christophe Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $80,000 in the minors.

Darren Dreger: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Cody Ceci to a one-year $1.25 million deal.

Jim Thomas of St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed restricted free agents Austin Poganski and Mitch Reinke.

The remaining RFAs for the Blues are defensemen Vince Dunn and Jake Walman.

For Troy Brouwer is a UFA. He doesn’t want to retire but hasn’t heard anything from the Blues.

Cap Friendly: Defenseman Mitch Reinke will get $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors.