NHL News: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Blues, Flames, Playoff Series Wins and Division Champs

Dubas and Keefe back and bonus overages
James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan confirms that GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe will be back.
Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs will have a bonus overage of $212,500 next year.
Timothy Liljegren earned $212,500 for his +/-. He would have earned an extra $187,500 for being in the top 4 for TOI but after the Leafs acquired Mark Giordano, it dropped him to 5th.
The Flyers sign Adam Ginning
Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed 2018 second-round pick, 50th overall, defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Puck Pedia: Ginning will have a salary cap hit of $884,000 and AAV of $925,000.
The Blues sign Vadim Zherenko
St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed 2019 seventh-round pick, 208th overall, goaltender Vadim Zherenko to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Puck Pedia: Zherenko will have a salary cap hit and AAV of $847,000.
2022-23: $750,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.
2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.
2024-25: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.
The Flames sign Adam Klapka
Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have signed 21-year-old free agent forward Adam Klapka to a two-year, entry-level contract with a salary cap hit and an AAV of $832,500.
2022-23: $750,000 salary, $70,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.
2023-24: $775,000 salary, $70,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.
NHL teams to win nine straight playoff series
Greg Harvey: A list of the teams that have won nine straight NHL playoff series.
Lightning (2020-2022) – 9
Penguins (2016-2018) – 9
Red Wings (1997-1999) – 9
Penguins (1991-1993) – 9
Oilers (1984-1986) – 9
Islanders (1980-1984) – 19
Canadiens (1976-1980) – 13
Canadiens (1968-1971) – 9
Canadiens (1956-1960) – 10
Conference finalists and division champs
Interesting fact:
Per NHL Stats, there has never been a postseason in which all 4 conference finalists were also division champs.
It could happen in 2022 w/Carolina (M1), Florida (A1), Colorado (C1) & Calgary (P1).
Below: All past conference finals w/at least 3 division champs. pic.twitter.com/4Ozx3KPf3t
— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 17, 2022