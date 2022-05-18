NHL News: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Blues, Flames, Playoff Series Wins and Division Champs

Dubas and Keefe back and bonus overages

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan confirms that GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe will be back.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs will have a bonus overage of $212,500 next year.

Timothy Liljegren earned $212,500 for his +/-. He would have earned an extra $187,500 for being in the top 4 for TOI but after the Leafs acquired Mark Giordano, it dropped him to 5th.

The Flyers sign Adam Ginning

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed 2018 second-round pick, 50th overall, defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Ginning will have a salary cap hit of $884,000 and AAV of $925,000.

The Blues sign Vadim Zherenko

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed 2019 seventh-round pick, 208th overall, goaltender Vadim Zherenko to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Zherenko will have a salary cap hit and AAV of $847,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

The Flames sign Adam Klapka

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have signed 21-year-old free agent forward Adam Klapka to a two-year, entry-level contract with a salary cap hit and an AAV of $832,500.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $70,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $70,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

NHL teams to win nine straight playoff series

Greg Harvey: A list of the teams that have won nine straight NHL playoff series.

Lightning (2020-2022) – 9

Penguins (2016-2018) – 9

Red Wings (1997-1999) – 9

Penguins (1991-1993) – 9

Oilers (1984-1986) – 9

Islanders (1980-1984) – 19

Canadiens (1976-1980) – 13

Canadiens (1968-1971) – 9

Canadiens (1956-1960) – 10

Conference finalists and division champs