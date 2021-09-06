NHL News: Marcus Sorensen, Denis Malgin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jake Gardiner

Sorensen heading back to Sweden

Full Press Hockey: Free agent forward Marcus Sorensen signed with Djurgardens in Sweden. He recorded 64 points in 226 games for the San Jose Sharks.

Malgin signs with ZSC

Nick Richard: Forward Denis Malgin signed multi-year contract with the ZSC Lions. The Toronto Maple Leafs retain his NHL rights.

Kotkaniemi’s signing bonus will go towards his mom’s gifts, Gardiner to the LTIR

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes Jesperi Kotkaniemi said that he did speak with Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin during the week about the offer sheet.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that he thought it would be 50-50 if the Canadiens would match the offer sheet or not.

Waddell said that won’t have any salary cap issues as defenseman Jake Gardiner is having back surgery and will be put on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: Before the Hurricanes put Jake Gardiner and his $4.05 million salary cap hit on the LTIR, they would be $1.05 million over the cap with a 23 man roster.

Cory Lavalette: Waddell on Kotkaniemi’s $20 signing bonus: “Let’s say it was a group effort.”

Eric Engels: Kotkaniemi said that he’ll be saving his $20 signing for his mom’s Christmas gifts.

Sara Civ: Waddell: “it certainly was not about revenge. To us it was all about the player”

Michael Smith: Kotkaniemi will start the season on the left wing. Their top three left wingers could be interchangeable.

Svechnikov-Aho-Teravainen

Kotkaniemi-Trocheck-Necas

Niederreiter-Staal-Fast

Leivo/Lorentz-Stepan-Martinook

Shawn Simpson: “The forcing of the Kotkaniemi pick to grab a C with the 3rd pick overall, was a big mistake by Bergevin. He could have had Tkachuk or Hughes, and now he’s sitting with a low 2022 1st round pick. What a total disaster after the poorly constructed Aho offer sheet.”