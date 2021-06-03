NHL News: Mark Scheifele Will Be Talking To The Department of Player Safety

Update: NHL Player Safety: Mark Scheifele will have a hearing today.

Elliotte Friedman: Since it’s not an in-person hearing, the suspension will be five games or less.

Mark Scheifele’s hit on Jake Evans

John Shannon: Was told that Evan is doing fine and is at the Canadiens hotel in Winnipeg. He was alert but shaken.

Eric Engels: Evans had suffered a head injury during last year’s playoffs.

Elliotte Friedman: Rule 42.1: “Charging shall mean the actions of a player who, as a result of distance traveled, shall violently check an opponent in any manner. A charge may be the result of a check into the boards, into the goal frame or in open ice.”:

Arthur Staple: “If the NHLPA decides to appeal Scheifele’s inevitable suspension, what exactly is the purpose of having a union? To make sure Jake Evans pays his union dues to get knocked cold by a guy he might see at a meeting?”

OH MY GOD

JAKE EVANS IS OUT COLD.

🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/DOhtWZemc5 — BobbyLotsOfNumbers (@TheReplayGuy) June 3, 2021

Mark Scheifele literally travelled the whole 200ft on the ice to hit Jake Evans. This is not what being a 200 foot player means folks. This is just horrifying. pic.twitter.com/UYzcRmWoRV — Connor Williams (@cwilliams_384) June 3, 2021