NHL News: Mark Scheifele Will Be Talking To The Department of Player Safety
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will be hearing from the NHL department of player safety after his hit on Jake Evans.
© James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

Update: NHL Player Safety: Mark Scheifele will have a hearing today.

  • Elliotte Friedman: Since it’s not an in-person hearing, the suspension will be five games or less.
Mark Scheifele’s hit on Jake Evans

John Shannon: Was told that Evan is doing fine and is at the Canadiens hotel in Winnipeg. He was alert but shaken.

Eric Engels: Evans had suffered a head injury during last year’s playoffs.

Elliotte Friedman: Rule 42.1: “Charging shall mean the actions of a player who, as a result of distance traveled, shall violently check an opponent in any manner. A charge may be the result of a check into the boards, into the goal frame or in open ice.”:

Arthur Staple: “If the NHLPA decides to appeal Scheifele’s inevitable suspension, what exactly is the purpose of having a union? To make sure Jake Evans pays his union dues to get knocked cold by a guy he might see at a meeting?”

  • Allan Walsh: (replying to Staple) “The @NHLPA is a labor union. It plays a role in the disciplinary process ensuring a hearing is conducted per the CBA. A player facing discipline has certain rights. You ever hear of a criminal defense attorney or should those accused of heinous crimes be denied entitled counsel?”