NHL News: Mark Scheifele Will Be Talking To The Department of Player Safety

Update: NHL Player Safety: Mark Scheifele will have a hearing today.
- Elliotte Friedman: Since it’s not an in-person hearing, the suspension will be five games or less.
Mark Scheifele’s hit on Jake Evans
John Shannon: Was told that Evan is doing fine and is at the Canadiens hotel in Winnipeg. He was alert but shaken.
Eric Engels: Evans had suffered a head injury during last year’s playoffs.
Elliotte Friedman: Rule 42.1: “Charging shall mean the actions of a player who, as a result of distance traveled, shall violently check an opponent in any manner. A charge may be the result of a check into the boards, into the goal frame or in open ice.”:
Arthur Staple: “If the NHLPA decides to appeal Scheifele’s inevitable suspension, what exactly is the purpose of having a union? To make sure Jake Evans pays his union dues to get knocked cold by a guy he might see at a meeting?”
- Allan Walsh: (replying to Staple) “The @NHLPA is a labor union. It plays a role in the disciplinary process ensuring a hearing is conducted per the CBA. A player facing discipline has certain rights. You ever hear of a criminal defense attorney or should those accused of heinous crimes be denied entitled counsel?”
