NHL News: Zuccarello, Barrie, Lafreniere, Hughes and Robertson

Zuccarello to likely miss the start of the season

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello will likely miss the start of the season and possibly longer. He had surgery on his right arm a few weeks ago. He flew to Minnesota from Norway to meet with Wild doctors.

Michael Russo: Zuccarello had the surgery on the same arm that he broke two years ago when he was with the Dallas Stars. It may not be related to the fracture but there was a torn ligament.

Have been told that Zuccarello was playing through discomfort for most of last season.

Barrie switches agencies

John Shannon: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie has left Newport Sports agency and signed with CAA Hockey and will be represented by Pat Brisson and Bayne Pettinger.

TSN: Darren Dreger says the New York Rangers won’t be releasing Alexis Lafreniere to Team Canada for the World Junior Championships later this month. The Rangers just want him to prepare for training camp. The Devils are thinking the same with Jack Hughes. It depends when the season starts for the Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson.