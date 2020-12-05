NHL News: Zuccarello, Barrie, Lafreniere, Hughes and Robertson

Zuccarello to likely miss the start of the season
Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello will likely miss the start of the season and possibly longer. He had surgery on his right arm a few weeks ago. He flew to Minnesota from Norway to meet with Wild doctors.
Michael Russo: Zuccarello had the surgery on the same arm that he broke two years ago when he was with the Dallas Stars. It may not be related to the fracture but there was a torn ligament.
Have been told that Zuccarello was playing through discomfort for most of last season.
Barrie switches agencies
John Shannon: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie has left Newport Sports agency and signed with CAA Hockey and will be represented by Pat Brisson and Bayne Pettinger.
Lafreniere and Hughes out of the World Juniors, Robertson depends on season start date
TSN: Darren Dreger says the New York Rangers won’t be releasing Alexis Lafreniere to Team Canada for the World Junior Championships later this month. The Rangers just want him to prepare for training camp. The Devils are thinking the same with Jack Hughes. It depends when the season starts for the Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson.
“Similar thinking by Tom Fitzgerald, the general manager of the New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes. USA Hockey has inquired. With the delays between the NHL and NHLPA, Team USA wondering if Jack Hughes can take another run at the World Junior Championship, but Fitzgerald wants Jack Hughes absolutely dialed in on his second NHL camp.
A bit more of loose scenario with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson. So Team USA could get a boost from Nick Robertson, but it’s all dependent on what’s happening with the National Hockey League. If the NHL is up and running, Robertson stays in Toronto. If it’s not, then he will go to Edmonton by the middle of this month.”