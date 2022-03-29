NHL News: Melnyk Passes, Lehkonen, Two Trades, Caps, Pens, Sens, and Canucks

Senators owner passes away

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away yesterday after battling an illness.

Lehkonen arrives

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen has arrived in Colorado after finally getting clearance from immigration. He will fly to Calgary to join the team and is expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Two minor trades

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes traded forward Maxim Letunov to the New York Rangers for defenseman Tarmo Reunanen.

The 26-year old Letunov will be a UFA at the end of the season. The 24-year old Reunanen will be an RFA.

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brady Lyle St. Louis Blues for future considerations. The 22-year old Lyle is in the first-year of a two-year deal at an $800,000 cap hit.

Cap Friendly: “All 3 players were playing in the AHL at the time they were traded and can continue to play for their new teams AHL affiliate. However, because they went from on teams reserve list to another post Trade Deadline, they are no longer eligible to be recalled and play in NHL games.”

The Capitals sign Stevenson and Vecchione

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a two-year entry-level contract.

The deal kicks in next season and has an AAV of $855,000.

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed forward Mike Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Penguins sign Swoyer

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract.

The contract will kick in next season and carries a $750,000 AAV.

Senators sign Sanderson

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Jake Sanderson on Sunday to a three-year entry-level contract.

Bruce Garrioch: Sanderson’s agent Brian Bartlett: “He’s signing with the intention he’ll be able to play NHL games this year.”

Don Brennan: “It’s ridiculous NHL teams going nowhere have to appease a player, especially an injured one, by burning a year off his ELC so he can play a handful of meaningless April games. Makes even less sense when team says it wouldn’t if it didn’t think the player could return this season”

Canucks prospect Mcdonough returning to school

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks prospect Aidan Mcdonough on why he going to return to college next season: “I felt it was the best step to continue to develop and be ready for pro hockey. I want to continue to work on my skating and strength.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Mcdonough on if his plans are to sign with the Canucks: “Yes it is, Canucks new management have handled this situation so well. I want to be a Canuck & I love Van. My best friend (Rathbone) is in the organization, I love the city, it is where I want to be, it is a great spot for me.”