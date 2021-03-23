NHL News: Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, and the St. Louis Blues

Oilers – Canadiens postponed

Stephen Whyno: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were added to the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list yesterday.

NHL PR: Statement (last night) for the NHL postponing the Montreal Canadiens-Edmonton Oilers game.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of two Montreal Canadiens Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier , the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers will be postponed.

The decision was made by the league’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The League will provide a further update .”

Darren Dreger: “Pretty clear there was a late test result. There wasn’t enough time to do contract tracing, so the NHL takes a conservative approach by cancelling the Oilers/Canadiens game. Additional contract tracing and testing tomorrow will determine if isolated or a bigger problem.”

Cap Friendly: “#Habs currently have $825,760 in cap space, which is enough room to recall almost any two players from the TS. IF however the club were to place either KK or Armia on COVID Non-roster, they could potentially recall a third or fourth player under Roster Emergency Exception at $0.”

Pierre LeBrun: “No word yet on whether the Oilers-Habs game PPD tonight can be played Tuesday, that would depend on further testing/results. But in the event the game is re-scheduled for later in the season, it’s not as simple as just dropping that game somewhere.”

Pierre LeBrun: “My sense is that this would be a multiple team domino effect with other games being switched around and ultimately a North Division game being played May 10 at the end of the regular season. Though I doubt this very game would be that day. Probably a game involving less travel.”

Sanford has a false positive test

David Schoen: St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford had a false positive COVID test. He was surprised initially with the test as he had tested positive back in December.

Harris to return to Northeastern

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Jordan Harris, a 2018 third-round, 71st overall will be returning to Northeastern University next season.

“After discussions between the organization, Jordan and members of his family, it was agreed that this is the right course of action for his development. The organization is fully supportive of this plan. Jordan remains totally committed to the Montreal Canadiens for the future.”

Arpon Basu: “Will always remember Harris talking about the importance of education in his family when he was drafted. Have to believe that’s a big factor here.”

Eric Engels: “Canadiens offered Jordan Harris a chance to come and at least get a game in the NHL to burn the first year of his contract. Told he really wrestled with the decision over the weekend. He will be a UFA at the end of next season at Northeastern. He can still sign with MTL.”

Cap Friendly: The Canadiens retain his rights until August 15th, 2022. Would be a free agent if not signed before then,