NHL News: National Hockey League Branded Casino Games Launch

When the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice for the first time in Las Vegas on October 10, 2017, a new age of sponsorship was born in professional sports. For the first time, a major sports franchise called the Mecca of Gambling, Las Vegas, Nevada, home, and their sponsors and advertising partners were major casinos and gaming companies.

One of the biggest deals thus far includes launching National Hockey League branded casino games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and the new live Money Wheel game, Dream Catcher.

Here we take a quick look at some of the best hockey-themed slot games you should be looking for.

Hockey Hero by Reel Time Gaming

Hockey Hero is often considered the best hockey-themed slot game – it does have it all! This is a progressive jackpot slot with a 5×3 reel set-up and 15 pay lines. The rules are straightforward and follow your standard ‘match at least 3 of the same symbol on a line to win something’ game mechanics.

The incredible prize pool set this one apart from many other hockey-related slot games. Every spin taken on Hockey Hero is a chance for the player to become a millionaire, thanks to the jackpot progressive prize pool.

The symbols on the reels are all hockey themed – with goalie masks, pints of beer, tickets to the game, the ref, and a pair of skates among the symbols. There are also wilds and scatter symbols. The scatter symbol is a penalty box, and when you match at least 3 of these symbols, it triggers up to 18 free spins. This also potentially triggers the major or minor jackpot rounds.

Ice Hockey by Playtech

Playtech is one of the most respected software developers in the industry, so you know, any hockey-themed game they release will be great! You get flashbacks to the classic Mighty Ducks film as two great hockey teams battle it. In the case of this slot, though, it’s Canada and the USA.

The standard 5×3 reel set-up greets you on the screen, with 15 pay lines. But the way you form winning pay lines deviates slightly from the norm. Once you set the reels off, you’re presented with the two countries and the team members they have. You then pick two of these teammates and watch them clash across the reels. It’s an exciting and refreshing mechanic.

The wild symbol is represented by the goal while also being the highest-paying symbol out of them all. Depending on how many appear on the reels, you could win between 10x your bet for two characters to 10,000x your bet for five symbols! The scatter symbols also award free spins and smaller multipliers.

Break Away Deluxe by Microgaming

You can find two versions of Break Away – a regular version and a newer deluxe version. The game is rather basic in its appearance – but don’t let that fool you – you’re in for a great time playing.

The hockey theme is fully front and central, with the game’s logo representing the wild symbol. While the game runs in its normal mode as a 5×5 reel configuration, there’s another reel you can access during the extra round – and it’s this bonus round where all the action is.

The game uses Microgaming’s patented Rolling Reels mechanic, allowing you to get multiple wins off one spin. There’s also the smashing wilds mechanic who will randomly add wilds. All in all, an absolute blast of a slot game for hockey fans.

Jagr’s Super Slot by Inspired Gaming

Finally, we have a slot game inspired by one of the game’s most legendary players – future Hall of Fame lock Jaromir Jagr. This slot is very clean looking and has an excellent autoplay feature that automatically spins the 6×4 reel setup.

When you first start the game, you’ll be able to choose an extra feature to play with – either the lover, which will add multiplying wilds to the reels or the fighter, which adds a power play mechanic.

Many of the symbols are inspired by Jagr to keep any fan of his happy, and with over 4,000 ways to win, it’s an excellent all-round game to fit all bankrolls.