NHL News: Neal Pionk, Sam Reinhart, Brandon Hagel, Tyler Benson, and Andrew Poturalski

Jets re-sign Neal Pionk

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed RFA defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract with a $5.875 million salary cap hit. The deal buys two years of unrestricted free agency and has a modified no-trade for the final two years of the deal.

2021-22: $3.5 million salary

2022-23: $6.5 million salary

2023-24: $7.5 million salary

2024-25: $6.0 million salary

Neal Pionk, signed 4x$5.9M by WPG, is a top-pair offensive defenceman who has done what was previously thought to be impossible: improving immensely after joining the Jets blueline. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/soO1rH8Az0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 11, 2021

The Panthers re-sign Sam Reinhart

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have re-signed RFA forward Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract with a $6.25 million salary cap hit. The contract buys two years of unrestricted free agency.

2021-22: $3 million salary, $2 million signing bonus

2022-23: $6 million salary, $2 million signing bonus

2022-23: $4.5 million salary, $2 million signing bonus

George Richards: The Panthers are now about $1,5 million under the salary cap.

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito after the signing: “Sam is a gifted and versatile talent that will play a key role for our team in the coming seasons.”

David Dwork: Zito continued: “One of several players to commit to our organization with a multi-year contract this offseason, we are excited to see how these players come together and continue to build a foundation for success in South Florida.”

Sam Reinhart, signed 3x$6.5M by FLA, is a top-six two-way forward with a good shot. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/Wp15dWJESg — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 11, 2021

The Blackhawks re-sign Brandon Hagel

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Brandon Hagel’s three-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

2021-22: $1 million

2022-23: $1.45 million

2023-24: $2.05 million

The Oilers re-sign Tyler Benson

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed RFA forward Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way deal for $750,000.

The Hurricanes re-sign Andrew Poturalski

Cap Friendly: The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed Andrew Poturalski to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $200,000 in the minors with $250,000 guaranteed.