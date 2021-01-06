NHL News: New Division Names, Kraken Add To Staff, Kylington Missing Camp, and Juniors Head To NHL Cities

The NHL has sold the naming to each division

Luke Fox: Division names for this season.

Scotia NHL® North Division

Honda NHL® West Division

Discover NHL® Central Division

MassMutual NHL® East Division

Kraken add two to their Hockey Ops department

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have named Jason Botterill as an Assistant General Manager and Norm Maciver as Director of Player Personnel.

Kylington will miss most of training camp

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward said that defenseman Oliver Kylington won’t arrive at training camp until after their two intrasquad games or even possibly as late as the day before their season opener.

For opening night Nikita Nesterov could be their sixth defenseman.

Junior players on their way to NHL camps

Bob McKenzie: Anaheim Ducks prospects Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, along with Los Angeles Kings prospects Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte, Arthur Kaliyev and Tobias Bjornfot, will take a private jet from Edmonton to California to join the Ducks and Kings training camps.

Bob McKenzie: “It’s my understanding those players, because they are coming out of the bubble here in EDM and are flying non-commercial and will be subject to NHL testing protocols, are likely to NOT have to quarantine for seven days, per NHL/NHLPA protocols.”

Bob McKenzie: Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn will be leaving Edmonton on a private charter to Buffalo and will reduce/eliminate the need for them to quarantine for seven-days when they arrive.

Bob McKenzie: “BTW, quarantine rules for Canadian NHL teams are not the same as U.S. teams. Other than “local” CGY and EDM, of course. In other words, a private jet flight to OTT or WPG wouldn’t necessarily eliminate/reduce the 7-day quarantine. Some provincial protocols supersede NHL protocol.”

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that Thomas Harley will have to quarantine when he arrives from Edmonton. The Stars are deep on the blue line so there isn’t a big rush to get him in camp.

Arpon Basu: Have been told that Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle will need to quarantine when he arrives in Montreal. He likely won’t participate in the Canadiens camp but should be okay for the Laval Rockets camp.