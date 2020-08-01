NHL News: NHL Doing 1,500 Tests Per Day … NHL Rules On Three Trades That Had Draft Pick Conditions

NHL doing 1,500 tests per day with no positives so far

Darren Dreger: Since Sunday when the teams arrived in the Hub cities, the NHL has conducted 1,500 tests per day and there have been no positive COVID test results. Results are processed in 24 hours or less.

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said yesterday that he would be surprised if there was even one positive test in Edmonton during the playoffs.

NHL rules on Oilers-Flames trade condition

NHL: The NHL has ruled that the Edmonton Oilers will transfer either their 2020 or 2021 third-round pick to the Calgary Flames to complete the Milan Lucic-James Neal trade.

The Oilers have until the start of the third round in the 2020 NHL draft whether to transfer the pick this year.

CapFriendly: “*Conditions: Pick is transferred if James Neal scores 21 goals or more AND Milan Lucic scores 10 or fewer goals than Neal in the 2019-20 season.”

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that the NHL made the right call here.

Eric Francis: “Fans on each side will have their biased thoughts, but this is a common sense ruling by the league. It stands up to the spirit of the provisions. The right call, especially the part where the league gave the Oilers an option to give up the pick this year or next.”

NHL rules on Maple Leafs-Kings trade condition

Chris Johnston: The NHL ruled that the Toronto Maple Leafs will owe the Los Angeles Kings a 2021 second-round pick if they win their play-in round against the Columbus Blue Jackets and if Jack Campbell wins two or more games, or if the Maple Leafs re-sign Kyle Clifford.

If either of those conditions isn’t met, the Maple Leafs owe the Kings a 2021 third-round pick.

NHL rules on Hurricanes-Devils trade condition

Cap Friendly: There are five different scenarios for the Sami Vatanen trade from the New Jersey Devils to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Devils would receive:

“a) 2020 3rd round pick if:

1. CAR beats NYR in the 2020 play-in

2. Vatanen plays in 70% or more of CAR’s playoff games (excluding play-in games)

b) 2020 4th round pick if:

1. CAR beats NYR in the 2020 play-in

2. Vatanen plays in at least 2 games against NYR

3. Vatanen plays in less than 70% of CAR’s playoff games

c) No pick if:

1. CAR beats NYR in the 2020 play-in

2. Vatanen plays in less than 2 games against NYR

3. Vatanen plays in less than 70% of CAR’s playoff games

d) 2020 or 2021 4th round pick if:

1. CAR loses to NYR in the 2020 play-in

2. Vatanen plays in at least 2 games against NYR

e) No pick if:

1. CAR loses to NYR in the 2020 play-in

2. Vatanen plays in less than 2 games against NYR”