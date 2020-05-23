NHL News: NHLPA Executive Board Approves The Playoff Format, Now Have Other Issues To Negotiate

NHLPA executive board approves the 24-team playoff format

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The NHLPA executive approved the 24-team playoff format but there are still things that “remain to be negotiated” and “still be subject to the parties reaching agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play.”

Reps from six or seven teams had requested to talk to teammates before casting their votes on Friday according to sources.

Still to be negotiated include the timeline on returning, health and safety protocols, hub cities, family members in hub cities, and the economic implications.

If the NHL had canceled the season, up to $1.15 billion in revenue could have been lost.

Pierre LeBrun: There are still many issues to negotiate. The NHL has its own process to go through now that the NHLPA executive board approved the format. We can expect an announcement from the NHL in the next few days.

Renaud Lavoie: The NHLPA executive board members voted 29-2 in favor the playoff format proposed by the return to play committee. The NHL should be making an announcement sometime next week.

Greg Wyshynski: Source on NHLPA’s approval:

“- NHL wants bracketed tournament. Many in NHLPA favor reseeding teams. A point of further negotiation.

– Round robin for top 4 teams in each conf. Seeing *could* change.”

Chris Johnston: One of the details to be worked out is if they will go ahead with the playoff bracket or if there will be some re-seeding.

David Pagnotta: If ironing out all the other details goes well, has been told that training camps won’t get underway until early July and they could be three weeks long. Starting off the playoffs would then be at the end of July.

David Pagnotta: If the playoffs were to start at the end of July, the Stanley Cup may not be awarded until the end of September.

The start of the 2020-21 season may not get underway until sometime between November to January.