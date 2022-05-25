NHL News: Oilers, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Coyotes, Rust, Tanev, and Lindgren

Impressive numbers by McDavid and Draisaitl
Greg Harvey: “Teammates to have 21+ Points Each in their 1st 11 games of the playoffs in NHL History:
Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl (2022 EDM)
Jari Kurri, Mark Messier, & Wayne Gretzky (1988 EDM)
Barry Pederson & Rick Middleton (1983 BOS)”
The Hurricanes are a home team and not a road team
Andy Graziano: The Carolina Hurricanes are 6-0 at home this year during the playoffs and are 0-5 on the road.
The Blue Jackets sign Marcus Bjork
Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Marcus Bjork to a one-year, entry-level contract.
“The 24-year-old right shot is 6-foot-3, 203 pounds. Has spent the last four seasons in Sweden’s top league, including 3-12-15 in 52 games this season with Brynäs IF.”
Puck Pedia: Bjork will have a $925,000 salary cap hit and AAV.
2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
The Coyotes re-sign Ivan Prosvetov
Arizona Coyotes: The Arizona Coyotes have extended goaltender Ivan Prosvetov for one year.
Puck Pedia: The 23-year-old Prosvetov will carry a $750,000 salary cap hit.
2022-23: $750,000 salary, $100,000 in the minors and $140,000 guaranteed.
Salary breakdown for Bryan Rust‘s extension
Cap Friendly: Rust’s six-year extension with a $5.125 million salary cap hit.
2022-23: $6.1 million
2023-24: $6.1 million
2024-25: $6.1 million
2025-26: $5.13 million
2026-27: $3.66 million
2027-28: $3.66 million
He’ll have a full no-movement clause for the first three years of the contract. The last three years has no trade protection.
Chris Tanev returns
Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev returned to the lineup after missing the past four games. The Flames went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Ryan Lindgren still ailing
Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren said he feels good but is dealing with a “lower-body thing” that he won’t get into. He adds:
“Never want to be sitting out, you know, especially during playoff time. You got to be smart, too.”