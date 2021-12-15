NHL News: Olympics, Guerin, Blackhawks, Beach, Spezza, Fabbri, Letang and Bishop

On the Olympics

TSN: The closer we get to the Olympics, the less likely it appears the players are going to go.

Chris Johnston notes the increased protocols in China for a positive test gave some players pause. The NHLPA have had two calls and another last night. It sounds like once they get on the plane to China, there won’t be much for them to do once they arrive. If they have to quarantine, they are in the hands of the Chinese government and doctors.

“And so, ultimately, I don’t think this will come down to a player vote, it’s going to be individual decisions. But, the top players, the guys that are in consideration for Olympic teams at this point in time, just want more information. I don’t think any of them are ready to pull the plug just yet.”

Pierre LeBrun adds that late last week at the Board of Governors meeting, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said if they go or not is all up to the players, unless the NHL’s season becomes threatened.

“Which now has taken on a lot more importance, which is if the NHL season is threatened. Bill Daly’s exact words last week were if there’s a material disruption to the NHL season, then that agreement with the Players’ Association suggests the league can ask for a pullout.”

USA names Guerin Olympic GM

Chris Peters: Guerin said they have a list of about 55 players that are candidates to be named to the US Olympic team.

Nick Cotsonika: Guerin on the possibility that they won’t be going to the Olympics: “Part of our responsibility is to make sure that they feel comfortable going and to get all the information that we can and pass along to them. The last thing we want to do is put anybody in harm’s way.”

Lawyers for Blackhawks and Beach to talk

Rick Westhead: Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach’s lawyers will meet today via video to discuss a settlement. A mediator has heard their positions.

Spezza has appeal hearing

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza had his six-game suspension appeal hearing yesterday afternoon.

Fabbri’s salary breakdown

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Robby Fabbri‘s three-year extension. There is no trade protection.

2022-23: $3 million salary + $500,000 signing bonus

2023-24: $4.25 million

2024-25: $4.25 million

600 points for Letang

Kris Letang recorded his 600th career point and became the seventh active defenseman to reach the milestone.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GmoeSW57v5 pic.twitter.com/hF6BfSskRt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 15, 2021

Bishop thanking people as his playing career comes to an unfortunate end

Bruce LeVine: “Main issue was the degeneration of cartilage. At the end it was bone on bone in the knee for Bishop and threatened his future quality of life.”