NHL News: Ottawa Senators Sale, and Joonas Donskoi Retires

The Ottawa Senators sale is approved

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: NHL’s executive committee has approved Michael Andlauer’s offer to purchase the Ottawa Senators for $950 million USD.

A source said that everything is good and “is on track” to be completed in the next few days. The lawyers just need to finalize it and get things signed.

Andlauer needs to sell his 10 percent minority share in the Montreal Canadiens. If that isn’t completed soon, his share will be put in a trust.

Joonas Donskoi retires

Elliotte Friedman: Joonas Donskoi retires from the NHL after suffering multiple concussions. His last one happened last pre-season and he missed the entire regular season.

Donskoi’s statement from his Instagram page.

“To everyone who has supported me on and off the ice,

After suffering multiple concussions over my career I’ve decided to retire from professional hockey. It is extremely hard to let go of something you have put your whole life into, but at this point I know it’s the right decision for my own well being and future. I got to live my dream of being an NHL player, which I’m extremely blessed and grateful for. I think I was able to reach my own potential, which was always my biggest goal.

It would not have been possible without so many people who helped me along the way. Thank you San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken. It was an honor to be part of these 3 world class organizations, cities and fanbases. To al my teammates, coaches, trainers, doctors, front offices, and fans: thank you for the best years of my life. I met so many great people and lifelong friends, on and off the ice.”

