NHL News: Outdoor Game, Jets Claim Comrie, Injury Updates, and Protocol Absence List Update

Sunday Outdoor game time change

NHL PR: NHL statement on Sunday’s Flyers-Bruins game

“Due to Sunday’s forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and in the interest of Player safety, the start time for Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins on Feb. 21 has been changed to 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.”

Jets bring Comrie back

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have claimed goaltender Eric Comrie off waivers from the New Jersey Devils. He’s been assigned to their taxi squad.

Boston Bruins: Forward David Krejci left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Kruger said that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen needs more time to get his energy level up. They don’t expect Ristolainen to play during their road trip.

Sens Communication: Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that defenseman K’Andre Miller hasn’t progressed as much as they had hoped and is not quite ready. He didn’t suffer any setbacks.

Forward Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup.

Jim Thomas of St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko missed last night’s game. He’s been dealing with a nagging injury and has missed a bunch of practices but no games – prior to .

“That’s part of it, for sure,” Berube said. “We needed to get him better, so we decided that he will not go tonight.”

Blues defenseman Marco Scandella returned to the lineup last night after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Zach Hyman is a little banged up and is day-to-day.

During Wednesday’s game, Hyman took a shot off the foot and was in a bit of pain.

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson missed last night’s game and will be out on Saturday as well.

Kevin Kurz: The Sharks said that Karlsson is dealing with a groin injury. They say that it’s “not related to any past injuries.”

COVID Protocol related absence list

Greg Wyshynski: NHL’s COVID list update.

Colorado Avalanche – Samuel Girard and Hunter Miska

Minnesota Wild – Andrew Hammond

New Jersey Devils – Nico Hischier

New York Rangers – Filip Chytil

Ottawa Senators – Ryan Dzingel

Philadelphia Flyers – Justin Braun, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom and Jakub Voracek.

Vegas Golden Knights – Tomas Nosek

Michael Russo: Hammond was the first Wild player added to the COVID list since February 9th. Talbot, Brodin, Rask and Soucy came off the list.

Jordan Hall: Flyers Morgan Frost came off the list. The six Flyers that are on the list won’t play in Sunday’s outdoor game.