NHL News: Panthers, Oilers, Waivers, Teenagers, and Injury Updates

Carter Verhaeghe signs an eight-year extension with the Panthers

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers signed forward Carter Verghaege to an eight-year, $56 million extension – a $7 million cap hit.

2025-26: $1 million salary and a $7.75 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus

2028-29: $1 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus

2029-30: $1 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus

2030-31: $1 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus

2031-32: $1 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus

2032-33: $1 million salary and a $4.25 million signing bonus

For the first five years, he’ll have a no-movement clause. For the sixth year he’ll have a 20-team no-trade, and the final two years he’ll have a 16-team no-trade.

Travis Dermott to sign with the Oilers

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers will sign defenseman Travis Dermott today to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $500,000.

On waivers

NHL Rosters: Placed on waivers yesterday:

Chris Driedger – FLA

Mackenzie Entwistle – FLA

Mark Friedman – VAN

Raphael Lavoie – VGK

10 teenagers in the league to start the season

Chris Johnston: There were 10 teenagers on season-opening rosters.

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (2006-08-21)

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (2006-06-13)

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (2005-07-17)

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (2005-05-12)

Will Smith, San Jose Sharks (2005-03-17)

Calum Ritchie, Colorado Avalanche (2005-01-21)

Samuel Honzek, Calgary Flames (2004-11-12)

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (2004-12-09)

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (2004-12-26)

Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets (2004-10-12)

Valeri Nichushkin will be heading to Colorado

Corey Masisak: Valeri Nichushkin is expected to be in Colorado later this month according to coach Jared Bednar. The Avs and the league are working through which facilities he’s eligible to use.

NHL Injuries

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel will be out for three to six with a lower-body injury.

Forward J.J. Peterka skated yesterday after leaving Saturday’s game with a concussion.

Forward Zach Benson didn’t skate yesterday. He suffered a lower-body injury on Friday.

Aaron Vickers: Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich was put on the IR and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce practiced in a regular jersey. Defenseman Luke Hughes was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler might miss Friday’s opener due to numbness in his right leg.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Wes Crosby: Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to play in their season opener tonight.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He skated on his own for the first time since suffering the injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Maklin Celebrini said he’s all good for their season opener.

NHL Rumors: Igor Shesterkin, Jeremy Swayman, and Jake Oettinger

NHL Rosters: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson will start the season on the IR.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets recalled defenseman Jaret Anderson-Dolan and placed him on the IR.