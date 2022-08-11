NHL News: Panthers, RFAs, Devils, Blackhawks, Jets, Sabres, Red Wings and PTOs

Panthers add three assistant coaches

Florida Panthers: The Panthers name Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon, and Sylvain Lefebvre assistant coaches for the 2022-23 season.

Remaining RFAs

Cap Friendly: There are 31 restricted free agents remaining. A breakdown for each team.

5 players: NYI

4 players: PHI

2 players: CHI, DAL, LAK, MTL, OTT, SJS, VGK

1 player: ARI, BUF, CGY, COL, DET, EDM, SEA, TOR

The Devils re-sign Fabian Zetterlund

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have re-signed forward Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors with $175,000 guaranteed.

The Blackhawks sign Kevin Korchinski

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2022 first-round pick, seventh overall, defenseman Kevin Korchinski to a three-year entry-level contract.

He’ll carry a $950,000 salary cap hit. His contract will slide if he’s returned to the WHL this season.

Scott Powers: Korchinski is expected to spend a year or two more in the WHL.

The Jets re-sign David Gustafsson

Scott Billeck: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed their last RFA in forward David Gustafsson. He gets a two-year contract with an AAV of $775,000.

The first year of the contract will be a two-way deal and the second year is one-way.

The Sabres sign Riley Sheahan

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract worth $950,000.

The Red Wings re-sign Jake Walman

Elliotte Friedman: The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed Jake Walman to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.

Cap Friendly: The Red Wings have $9,246,111 in projected cap space with 23 roster players – 12 forwards, nine defense, two goaltenders and one on the IR.

Filip Zadina is their last unsigned RFA.

A couple of PTOs

Cap Friendly: The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Josh Brook to a PTO.

Cap Friendly: The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a PTO.

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a PTO.