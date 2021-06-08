NHL News: Panthers, Stars, Capitals, Bruins, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Wild, and the AHL

Panthers sign Lundell

Jameson Olive: The Florida Panthers have signed 2020 first-round pick Anton Lundell to an entry-level contract.

Panthers GM Bill Zito: “Anton’s maturity, compete level and sound two-way ability are exciting qualities to add to our organization. We are thrilled to have signed Anton and look forward to his future.”

“Anton is a cerebral, skilled and dynamic young player who continuously established himself in Finland’s top league and played a pivotal role on Finland’s national teams at all levels.”

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Lundell’s three-year, $925,000 salary cap hit and $1.775 AAV.

$832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, max $850,000 “A” performance bonuses, $80,000 in the minors.

He has a European Assignment clause for next season.

Stars sign Oksentyuk

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have signed 2020 sixth-round pick Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year, entry-level contract with a cap hit and AAV of $828,000.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

Capitals re-sign Jonsson-Fjallby

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have re-signed forward Alex Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract.

2021-22: $750,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the minors.

NHL Injury Notes:

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defensemen Kevan Miller and Brandon Carlo missed last night’s game. Both were skating at practice yesterday.

Greg Wyshynski: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask was pulled from last night’s game for injury-related issues and not because of performance. Cassidy expects that Rask will be able to go in Game 6.

“There was some maintenance that needed to be done. He wasn’t 100%. He wasn’t himself. He could have been back in. We made the decision not to put him back in.”

Boston Bruins: Forward Curtis Lazar left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forwards Vincent Trocheck and Warren Foegele are game-time decisions.

Michael Smith: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that they are hopeful that forward Nino Niederreiter is able to go tonight.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry missed last night’s game.

Things you love to see: Marco Rossi (@marcorossi2383) back on the ice for the first time since overcoming complications from COVID-19. 💚@NHLdotcom has more ➡️ https://t.co/0tdZOckCD5 (🎥 @Michael79607679) pic.twitter.com/fNqejFY0Q5 — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2021

AHL games for next year and 2022-23

Sean Shapiro: Statement from the AHL.

“American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved a schedule unification plan that will see all teams play a 72-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2022-23.

As part of the plan, for the 2021-22 season, teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions have the option of playing either 76 or 72 games, whiles teams in the Pacific Division will play 68 games. Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year; details will be finalized and announced later this offseason.