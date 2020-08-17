NHL News: Pastrnak 50-50 For Game 4, Rask Eligible To Return, and Blues Tarasenko and Steen Day-to-Day

50-50 Pastrnak ready for Game 4 … Rask is eligible to return if he wants

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was on the ice for their optional practice yesterday.

“I’d say 50-50, I guess, at best right now,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, whose charges forged a 2-1 series lead Saturday with a 3-1 trimming of the ‘Canes. “Of course, that could change over 24 hours.”

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask isn’t expected to return back to the team after opting out, but he is eligible to do so as long as he passes all the protocol. When coach Cassidy was asked if it’s possible: “I guess. I mean Tuukka would best be able to answer that.”

Scott McLaughlin of WEEI: Bruins coach Cassidy on Rask.

“Should circumstances change there where he feels he can come back to the club, then I think we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, see what it involves. Obviously, as you said, the NHL is OK with it. That’s how we’d handle that. I wasn’t involved in the conversation when he spoke to (general manager Don Sweeney), so that’s probably another question for Donnie as well, if they even bridged that.”

Blues aren’t sure if Tarasenko and Steen will be ready for Game 4

Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Both St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Steen were deemed unfit to play yesterday. Steen has been in and out of practice. Tarasenko hasn’t been up to speed after missing most of the season because of shoulder surgery.

Head coach Craig Berube on both Tarasenko and Steen: “day-to-day. Not sure (if they’ll play in Game 4). I’m really not sure.”

Tarasenko missed one the Blues round-robin games and at least one practice. He’s had no points in four games. Steen has missed practices and Game 1 against the Canucks.