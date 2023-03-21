NHL News: Patrik Laine, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine on playing center

Jeff Svoboda: After Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly was injured, associate coach Pascal Vincent said that Patrik Laine approached the coaches and offered to play center.

Laine on his first go at center: “It’s a whole different world playing center, but I liked it. There’s a lot of things I need to work on. It could have been a lot worse.”

Tortorella on the Philadelphia Flyers next step

Bill Meltzer: Coach John Tortorella on Flyers: “For me, the next step for this organization is, before you start adding players, you need to subtract some. We’re going to have some subtraction. That will be in discussion at the end of the year.”

The Kings acquire Cole Krygier

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Cole Krygier from the Florida Panthers for future considerations.

Krygier is a 22-year-old defenseman, selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL draft. He has 16 points in 38 NCAA games.

The Blue Jackets sign Hunter McKown

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets sign college free agent forward Hunter McKown to a three-year entry-level contract. “McKown was 7th in the NCAA this season with 21 goals. He’ll report to the Blue Jackets later this week.”

Chris Peters: “I think this is a bit of a softer year for college UFAs, but McKown’s one those players that you’re excited to sign because of the ascent he appears to be on. 13 goals last season, 21 this year. Just 20 years old, so especially young for a college UFA.”

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on signing McKown.

“We are very excited to welcome Hunter to the Blue Jackets family. He is a big, skilled center who is a powerful skater and possesses an elite shot, and we believe he has a chance to be a very productive player as he continues to develop. He was a highly sought after college free agent and we are thrilled to have him join our club and embark on his professional career with the Blue Jackets.”