NHL News: Playoff Format, Devils, Kraken, Canadiens, and the King Clancy Nominees

NHL not changing their playoff format
TSN: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that it doesn’t matter what other leagues are doing, they don’t have any intentions of changing the playoff structure.
“I think it creates great competition throughout the regular season, it makes the games most meaningful and there’s nothing like our playoff tournament,” he said during a wide-ranging press conference in Edmonton ahead of Game 2 between the Oilers and L.A. Kings in a first-round playoff series.
“The Stanley Cup is the hardest (championship) to win. And there’s nothing in any sport like our first round.”
The NBA and MLB now have play-ins. The NHL used play-ins during the past two COVID shortened seasons.
Devils move on from two assistant coaches
Devils PR: The New Jersey Devils have mutually parted ways with assistant coach Alain Nasreddine. They won’t renew his contract.
The Devils also relieved assistant coach Mark Recchi of his duties.
Kraken’s not bringing their goaltending coach back
Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken won’t be bringing goaltending coach Andrew Allen back next year.
Canadiens sign Riley Kidney
Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed 2021 second-round draft pick, 63rd overall, forward Riley Kidney.
2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
2024-25: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees
The @NHL has announced the 32 nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
