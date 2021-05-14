NHL News: Presidents Trophy, Matchups, Capitals, Blue Jackets, Islanders and Blackhawks

Avs take home the Presidents Trophy

Stats Centre: “Clinching both 1st in their division & in the entire NHL thanks to a 5-1 win over the Kings tonight, the @Avalanche have tied the Rangers, Capitals + Bruins for the 2nd most Presidents’ Trophy wins (an award that had its inception in 1985-86) by a team with 3. Most? 6- Red Wings”

Playoff matchups set

Kuznetsov and Samsonov remain in COVID protocol

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov remains on the NHL’s COVID protocol-related absence list. It’s been 10 days. Ilya Samsonov also remains on the list.

One Blue Jackets assistant coach not back, another interviewing for the head coaching position

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Brad Shaw will not be back with the team next season.

Aaron Portzline: “ Further, my understanding is that Shaw was not interviewed or considered a candidate to replace John Tortorella, which is, to say the least, surprising. Shaw one of the brightest minds and most articulate coaches I’ve ever met, appeared to do a great job with #CBJ defense.”

Aaron Portzline: Have been told that Blue Jackets assistant coach Brad Larsen will interview for their head coaching position.

Islanders sign 2019 draft pick

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed their 2019 fifth-round pick, forward Reece Newkirk to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $828,000 salary cap hit.

Blackhawks sign a goaltender

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year. entry-level contract. The deal carries an $883,750 cap hit.

“He ranked second in goals-against average (2.03) and save percentage (.922) in Swedish Hockey League this season.”